Snowflake : Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture, and Help Meet Compliance Requirements

HITRUST CSF Certification validates Snowflake is committed to meeting key regulations and protecting sensitive information

Snowflake, the cloud data platform, today announced that the Snowflake Cloud Data Platform has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that the organization’s Snowflake Cloud Data Platform has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements for managing risk associated with sensitive information. This achievement places Snowflake in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

“Our commitment is always on putting customers first, and healthcare organizations are now more focused than ever on meeting complex compliance and privacy requirements for their customers,” Snowflake Head of Healthcare Strategy, Todd Crosslin said. “We are pleased to demonstrate that Snowflake delivers the highest standards for protecting sensitive data and information by achieving HITRUST CSF Certification.”

“HITRUST is continually innovating to help streamline and simplify how organizations assess information risk and manage compliance in a cloud environment,” said Jeremy Huval, Chief Compliance Officer, HITRUST. “We are happy that Snowflake has taken the steps needed to achieve HITRUST CSF Certification—a designation which provides added confidence to their customers.”

