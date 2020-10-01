Log in
Snowflake : Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture, and Help Meet Compliance Requirements

10/01/2020 | 09:13am EDT

HITRUST CSF Certification validates Snowflake is committed to meeting key regulations and protecting sensitive information

Snowflake, the cloud data platform, today announced that the Snowflake Cloud Data Platform has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that the organization’s Snowflake Cloud Data Platform has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements for managing risk associated with sensitive information. This achievement places Snowflake in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

“Our commitment is always on putting customers first, and healthcare organizations are now more focused than ever on meeting complex compliance and privacy requirements for their customers,” Snowflake Head of Healthcare Strategy, Todd Crosslin said. “We are pleased to demonstrate that Snowflake delivers the highest standards for protecting sensitive data and information by achieving HITRUST CSF Certification.”

“HITRUST is continually innovating to help streamline and simplify how organizations assess information risk and manage compliance in a cloud environment,” said Jeremy Huval, Chief Compliance Officer, HITRUST. “We are happy that Snowflake has taken the steps needed to achieve HITRUST CSF Certification—a designation which provides added confidence to their customers.”

To learn more about Snowflake, visit www.snowflake.com.

About Snowflake

Snowflake shatters barriers that prevent organizations from unleashing the true value from their data. Thousands of customers around the world mobilize their data in ways previously unimaginable with Snowflake's cloud data platform — a solution for data warehousing, data lakes, data engineering, data science, data application development, and data sharing. Snowflake provides the near-unlimited scale, concurrency, and performance our customers in a variety of industries want, while delivering a single data experience that spans multiple clouds and geographies. Our cloud data platform is also the engine that drives the Data Cloud — the global ecosystem where thousands of organizations have seamless and governed access to explore, share, and unlock the potential of data. Learn how you can mobilize your data at Snowflake.com.


© Business Wire 2020
