  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Snowflake Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNOW   US8334451098

SNOWFLAKE INC.

(SNOW)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-08 pm EDT
135.57 USD   +3.28%
Snowflake Announces Fourth Annual Data Drivers Awards Winners, Honoring Leaders Reimagining the Future of Data Collaboration

06/09/2022 | 09:13am EDT
  • Data Drivers winners 84.51°, AT&T, Blue Yonder, IQVIA, Netspend, and more are awarded for pioneering new ways to mobilize the world’s data

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, today announced the finalists and winners of the fourth annual Data Drivers Awards for North America, the premier data awards that honor Snowflake customers leading their organizations and reimagining what’s possible with the Data Cloud across their industries.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220609005314/en/

Snowflake Announces Fourth Annual Data Drivers Awards Winners, Honoring Leaders Reimagining the Future of Data Collaboration (Graphic: Business Wire)

Snowflake Announces Fourth Annual Data Drivers Awards Winners, Honoring Leaders Reimagining the Future of Data Collaboration (Graphic: Business Wire)

This year’s Data Drivers Awards winners consist of data leaders from North American organizations including 84.51°, AT&T, Blue Yonder, Goldman Sachs, IQVIA, and Netspend. Snowflake’s annual Data Drivers Awards finalists and winners represent the top individuals and organizations using the Snowflake Data Cloud to innovate, grow, and delight their customers.

“Snowflake customers continue to push the envelope of what’s possible with data, unlocking new ways to drive impact across the Data Cloud,” said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer at Snowflake. “This year’s award recipients represent some of the most innovative data leaders we’ve seen to-date, pioneering new ways to build and collaborate in the Data Cloud. Each winner is accelerating customer value and transforming how their industries are adopting the data economy.”

The 2022 Data Driver of the Year award winner is AT&T. This top award category honors an organization that epitomizes what it means to be data-driven and demonstrates how a well-implemented cloud data analytics strategy can accelerate the delivery of business capabilities, transforming numerous facets of the business.

Other Data Drivers Awards winners include:

  • 84.51° is honored with the Data Collaboration award. This award recognizes the work 84.51° is doing with Snowflake to enable secure data collaboration between 84.51° and consumer packaged goods (CPG) clients, agencies, and publishers to provide insights that influence the business and deliver comprehensive, personalized consumer-centric strategies.
  • Chris Luscombe, Senior Director of Finance and Product Analytics at Netspend, earned the Data Hero of the Year award. This award recognizes Chris’ work in bringing the Netspend user community together to further democratize, and advocate for, quality data that is readily accessible for community members across the Data Cloud.
  • Blue Yonder wins the Powered By Snowflake award. This award recognizes how Blue Yonder’s Luminate™ Platform, Powered by Snowflake, is transforming access to disparate data for supply chain management. Through Blue Yonder and Snowflake’s partnership, joint customers are empowered with end-to-end visibility into their supply chains for faster, more accurate and informed decision making.
  • IQVIA with its commitment to driving healthcare forward, took the prize in the Data for Good category. This award spotlights IQVIA's Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) solution delivered through Snowflake's platform, providing life sciences companies that need central access to global healthcare data from multiple sources with a timely and cost effective solution.
  • Neema Raphael, Head of Data Engineering & Chief Data Officer at Goldman Sachs, earned the Data Executive of the Year award. Neema is a Data Cloud pioneer and a strong advocate for how Goldman Sachs leverages Snowflake’s Data Marketplace and technology.

A variety of Snowflake customers and partners will be presenting at Snowflake Summit 2022, live in Las Vegas, Nevada from June 13-16, 2022 to share how they power their businesses with data to innovate, drive value, and deliver enhanced end-user experiences. Register for the conference here.

Learn More

  • Register for Snowflake Summit 2022 to learn how Snowflake customers and partners are unlocking new ways to mobilize the world’s data.
  • Access our expert-led courses to show how the Data Cloud enables you to get the most from your data with the Data Cloud Academy.
  • Learn more about how customers across industries are using the Snowflake Data Cloud.

Stay on top of the latest news and announcements from Snowflake on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Snowflake

Snowflake enables every organization to mobilize their data with Snowflake’s Data Cloud. Customers use the Data Cloud to unite siloed data, discover and securely share data, and execute diverse analytic workloads. Wherever data or users live, Snowflake delivers a single data experience that spans multiple clouds and geographies. Thousands of customers across many industries, including 506 of the 2021 Forbes Global 2000 (G2K) as of April 30, 2022, use Snowflake Data Cloud to power their businesses. Learn more at snowflake.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 026 M - -
Net income 2023 -729 M - -
Net cash 2023 3 078 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -59,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 43 123 M 43 123 M -
EV / Sales 2023 19,8x
EV / Sales 2024 12,8x
Nbr of Employees 4 559
Free-Float 88,4%
Chart SNOWFLAKE INC.
Duration : Period :
Snowflake Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNOWFLAKE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 135,57 $
Average target price 201,95 $
Spread / Average Target 49,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank Slootman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael P. Scarpelli Chief Financial Officer
Thierry Cruanes Chief Technology Officer
Sunny Bedi Chief Information & Data Officer
Mike L. Speiser Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SNOWFLAKE INC.-59.98%43 123
ACCENTURE PLC-27.00%191 692
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-8.94%160 439
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.85%91 900
INFOSYS LIMITED-20.54%81 026
VMWARE, INC.12.77%54 320