Snowflake Down Over 13%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2022 -- Data Talk

Snowflake, Inc. Class A (SNOW) is currently at $133.59, down $20.91 or 13.53%

--Would be lowest close since Jan. 6, 2023, when it closed at $124.06

--On pace for largest percent decrease since March 3, 2022, when it fell 15.37%

--Currently down three of the past five days

--Down 6.93% year-to-date

--Down 66.76% from its all-time closing high of $401.89 on Nov. 16, 2021

--Down 40.37% from 52 weeks ago (March 3, 2022), when it closed at $224.02

--Down 44.62% from its 52-week closing high of $241.23 on April 4, 2022

--Up 17.91% from its 52-week closing low of $113.30 on June 13, 2022

--Traded as low as $132.55; lowest intraday level since Jan. 9, 2023, when it hit $126.67

--Down 14.21% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since May 26, 2022, when it fell as much as 15.57%

All data as of 10:09:15 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-02-23 1026ET