    SNOW   US8334451098

SNOWFLAKE INC.

(SNOW)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:50:16 2023-03-02 am EST
133.52 USD   -13.58%
10:30aRaymond James Lowers Price Target on Snowflake to $170 From $180, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
10:27aSnowflake Down Over 13%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2022 -- Data Talk
DJ
09:51aNeedham Raises Price Target on Snowflake to $180 From $165, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
Snowflake Down Over 13%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2022 -- Data Talk

03/02/2023 | 10:27am EST
Snowflake, Inc. Class A (SNOW) is currently at $133.59, down $20.91 or 13.53%


--Would be lowest close since Jan. 6, 2023, when it closed at $124.06

--On pace for largest percent decrease since March 3, 2022, when it fell 15.37%

--Currently down three of the past five days

--Down 6.93% year-to-date

--Down 66.76% from its all-time closing high of $401.89 on Nov. 16, 2021

--Down 40.37% from 52 weeks ago (March 3, 2022), when it closed at $224.02

--Down 44.62% from its 52-week closing high of $241.23 on April 4, 2022

--Up 17.91% from its 52-week closing low of $113.30 on June 13, 2022

--Traded as low as $132.55; lowest intraday level since Jan. 9, 2023, when it hit $126.67

--Down 14.21% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since May 26, 2022, when it fell as much as 15.57%


All data as of 10:09:15 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-02-23 1026ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 051 M - -
Net income 2023 -812 M - -
Net cash 2023 2 760 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -62,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 49 687 M 49 687 M -
EV / Sales 2023 22,9x
EV / Sales 2024 15,5x
Nbr of Employees 5 547
Free-Float 90,6%
Technical analysis trends SNOWFLAKE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Last Close Price 154,50 $
Average target price 185,08 $
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank Slootman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael P. Scarpelli Chief Financial Officer
Thierry Cruanes Chief Technology Officer
Sunny Bedi Chief Information & Data Officer
Mike L. Speiser Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SNOWFLAKE INC.7.55%49 687
ACCENTURE PLC-1.22%165 993
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.3.96%150 270
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-9.01%116 282
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-7.97%90 975
INFOSYS LIMITED-0.81%74 700