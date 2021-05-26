Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Snowflake Inc.
  News
  Summary
    SNOW   US8334451098

SNOWFLAKE INC.

(SNOW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 05/26 04:45:59 pm
221.24 USD   -3.79%
04:31pSnowflake Raises Annual Product Revenue Guidance
DJ
04:30pSnowflake Reports Wider 1Q Loss, Revenue More Than Doubles
DJ
04:25pSNOWFLAKE  : Fiscal Q1 Loss Shrinks as Revenue More Than Doubles
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Snowflake Raises Annual Product Revenue Guidance

05/26/2021 | 04:31pm EDT
By Maria Armental

Snowflake Inc. raised product revenue projections for the year, following better-than-expected revenue growth in the first quarter.

The Silicon Valley company now expects $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion in annual product revenue, compared with its earlier view of $1 billion to $1.02 billion.

This quarter, it expects product revenue to reach $235 million to $240 million, compared with analysts' projected $$235 million, according to FactSet.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-26-21 1630ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.03% 34323.05 Delayed Quote.12.37%
SNOWFLAKE INC. 2.30% 235.25 Delayed Quote.-18.28%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 092 M - -
Net income 2022 -656 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 971 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -104x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 66 389 M 66 389 M -
EV / Sales 2022 59,0x
EV / Sales 2023 35,8x
Nbr of Employees 2 495
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart SNOWFLAKE INC.
Duration : Period :
Snowflake Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNOWFLAKE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 285,38 $
Last Close Price 229,96 $
Spread / Highest target 52,2%
Spread / Average Target 24,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Frank Slootman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael P. Scarpelli Chief Financial Officer
Thierry Cruanes Chief Technology Officer
Sunny Bedi Chief Information Officer
Mike L. Speiser Lead Independent Director
