Snowflake Reports Wider 1Q Loss, Revenue More Than Doubles

Snowflake Inc.'s revenue more than doubled in the latest quarter and its largest customers topped 100, even as operating costs weighed on its bottom line.

The San Mateo, Calif., company, which went public last year and is yet to reach profitability, helps customers manage data that they store on the cloud. The company has seen explosive growth as the pandemic dramatically changed the way people work and live, driving a digital acceleration into overdrive.

On Wednesday, Snowflake said it had 4,532 customers as of April 30, compared with 4,139 as of Jan. 31, including 104 customers that accounted for more than $1 million in product revenue over the past 12 months.

Customers with trailing 12-month product revenue greater than $1 million, a key area of growth for the company, reached 77 as of Jan. 31, up from 41 a year earlier and 14 as of Jan. 31, 2019.

Product revenue more than doubled to $213.8 million in the April quarter, ahead of company and analysts' projections and driving total revenue to $228.9 million from $108.8 million a year earlier.

Snowflake's first-quarter net loss widened to $203.2 million, from $93.6 million a year earlier as operating expenses surged to $337.2 million.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected a loss of 51 cents a share and $213 million in revenue.

Snowflake stock fell 6.2% to $220 in after-hours trading.

