Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, will host its largest user-conference ever with Snowflake Data Cloud Summit 2024, live in San Francisco from June 3-6, 2024. Data Cloud Summit 2024 will highlight why thousands of companies — including many of the largest around the world — trust Snowflake as their secure data foundation, ushering them into a new era of AI with game-changing innovations across generative AI, application development, open table formats, and more. The event will feature Snowflake executives and industry leaders across four keynotes, including a fireside chat between Snowflake CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy and NVIDIA Founder and CEO Jensen Huang. Data Cloud Summit will also offer over 450 breakout sessions, 180 on-site partners, 25 hands-on labs and various technical certifications, and more to democratize how customers harness their data, models, and applications to drive value.

Announcements and sessions at Data Cloud Summit will demonstrate how Snowflake is empowering enterprises with a governed data foundation to unlock the full potential of their data, build powerful applications, and accelerate AI adoption. Snowflake will also unveil its 2024 Data Drivers Awards winners at the event, which recognize Snowflake customers leading in their industries and reimagining what’s possible with the Data Cloud.

"Snowflake Data Cloud Summit 2024 marks an important moment in Snowflake history as we introduce a new wave of innovation that pushes the future of generative AI and application development forward," said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer, Snowflake. "We're bringing together thousands of Snowflake customers, strategic partners, and industry luminaries to showcase all the ways Snowflake is unlocking easy, efficient, and trusted AI tools to transform enterprises. Join us to make it snow in San Francisco."

Uniting Snowflake’s Expansive Network of Customers, Partners, and Industry Experts

Data Cloud Summit 2024 will bring together up to an estimated 15,000 attendees spanning Snowflake customers, partners, developers, technical experts, industry luminaries, and executives to deliver insights, cutting-edge use cases, and new ways to drive value with the Data Cloud.

Data Cloud Summit 2024 customer, partner, and AI luminary speakers include:

Yoav Shoham, Co-Founder, AI21 Labs

Brad Gerstner, Founder and CEO, Altimeter Capital

Thomas Davey, Chief Data Officer, Booking.com

David McClure, Chief Data Officer, Coke One North America

Anu Jain, Managing Director and Global Head of Enterprise Data Technology, JPMorgan Chase & Co

Andrew Ng, Founder and CEO, Landing AI

Olivia vonNieda, VP of Business Operations, McKesson Compile

Kim Ong, VP of Measurement, NBCUniversal

Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO, NVIDIA

Kari Briski, VP of AI Models, Software, and Services, NVIDIA

Christine McLeavey, Head of Audio Research, Open AI

Michele Stone, Vice President of Advanced Advertising Product & Planning , Paramount

Dietmar Mauersberger, VP of Data, Siemens

Aman Thind, Chief Technology Officer, State Street Alpha

Yoshihiro Oe, General Manager, Toyota Motor Corporation

Scott Grove, VP of Marketing Operations, Vimeo

Lukas Biewald, CEO and Co-Founder, Weights & Biases

Richard Socher, Founder and CEO, You.com

Awinash Sinha, Chief Information Officer, Zoom

Keynotes and innovations highlighted at Data Cloud Summit 2024 range from:

Opening Keynote on Monday, June 3 from 5:00 - 6:15 p.m. PDT: Hear from Sridhar Ramaswamy as he discusses the impact and potential of AI on every organization, including a CEO to CEO fireside conversation with Jensen Huang. Denise Persson will round out the keynote with a customer panel that digs into how various customers are seeing tangible successes with data and AI.

Hear from Sridhar Ramaswamy as he discusses the impact and potential of AI on every organization, including a CEO to CEO fireside conversation with Jensen Huang. Denise Persson will round out the keynote with a customer panel that digs into how various customers are seeing tangible successes with data and AI. Platform Keynote on Tuesday, June 4 from 9:00 - 11:15 a.m. PDT: Snowflake executives including Sridhar Ramaswamy; Snowflake Co-Founder and President of Product, Benoit Dageville; Snowflake Executive Vice President of Product, Christian Kleinerman; and more will unveil Snowflake’s latest product innovations that make it easy to break down silos, develop and distribute modern applications, and securely empower everyone with AI. In addition, they will showcase how some of the best-known global organizations are shaping industries with the Data Cloud.

Snowflake executives including Sridhar Ramaswamy; Snowflake Co-Founder and President of Product, Benoit Dageville; Snowflake Executive Vice President of Product, Christian Kleinerman; and more will unveil Snowflake’s latest product innovations that make it easy to break down silos, develop and distribute modern applications, and securely empower everyone with AI. In addition, they will showcase how some of the best-known global organizations are shaping industries with the Data Cloud. Builders Keynote on Wednesday, June 5 from 9:00 - 10:30 a.m. PDT: Snowflake invites attendees to see the latest product innovations in action, offering technical demos and deep dives from various Snowflake experts on how users can design and implement their own AI applications and services with the Data Cloud.

Snowflake invites attendees to see the latest product innovations in action, offering technical demos and deep dives from various Snowflake experts on how users can design and implement their own AI applications and services with the Data Cloud. Partner Summit Keynote on Wednesday, June 5 from 3:30 - 5:00 p.m. PDT: Join Snowflake Senior Vice President, Worldwide Alliances and Channels, Tyler Prince; Snowflake Chief Financial Officer, Mike Scarpelli; and other Snowflake executives as they share more about the Snowflake Partner Network , and how partners can grow with Snowflake.

Attendees will also gain essential knowledge about Snowflake and emerging industry trends through:

Breakout Sessions : Experience over 450 sessions across 12 different tracks to see the technical capabilities of Snowflake’s Data Cloud, including unlocking the power of streaming, getting value from unstructured data, migrating from legacy systems, and boosting productivity with Snowflake Cortex AI .

: Experience over 450 sessions across 12 different tracks to see the technical capabilities of Snowflake’s Data Cloud, including unlocking the power of streaming, getting value from unstructured data, migrating from legacy systems, and boosting productivity with . Hands-On Labs : Explore real-world scenarios, get dedicated time with expert instructors, and gain access to helpful step-by-step lab guides that outline how to drive more value with Snowflake and partner technologies.

: Explore real-world scenarios, get dedicated time with expert instructors, and gain access to helpful step-by-step lab guides that outline how to drive more value with Snowflake and partner technologies. Industry Data Cloud Overviews: Sit in on Snowflake’s seven industry Data Cloud overview sessions, ten industry executive panels, and dozens of sessions tailored to specific verticals to learn more about Snowflake’s advanced use cases and tangible business outcomes from other customers.

Sit in on Snowflake’s seven industry Data Cloud overview sessions, ten industry executive panels, and dozens of sessions tailored to specific verticals to learn more about Snowflake’s advanced use cases and tangible business outcomes from other customers. On-Site Trainings : Gain focused training with Snowflake expert instructors who will help you architect, understand, and build with the most up-to-date techniques, features, and best practices in the Data Cloud.

: Gain focused training with Snowflake expert instructors who will help you architect, understand, and build with the most up-to-date techniques, features, and best practices in the Data Cloud. Platform Peak: Meet 1:1 with product experts and see live demos of Snowflake to help you accelerate AI, build applications, and simplify your data foundation. You’ll get insights as experts review your deployment, troubleshoot technical issues, and show you tips and tricks to get more out of your data.

Meet 1:1 with product experts and see live demos of Snowflake to help you accelerate AI, build applications, and simplify your data foundation. You’ll get insights as experts review your deployment, troubleshoot technical issues, and show you tips and tricks to get more out of your data. Snowflake Partner Booths : Connect with Snowflake’s sprawling partner ecosystem on the show floor, with over 180 on-site partners showcasing their Snowflake solutions, joint customer success stories, and building applications Powered by Snowflake .

: Connect with Snowflake’s sprawling partner ecosystem on the show floor, with over 180 on-site partners showcasing their Snowflake solutions, joint customer success stories, and building applications . SnowPro Certification : Achieve your first, or next, SnowPro certification onsite at Data Cloud Summit including the SnowPro Core certification, recertification, or a SnowPro Advanced certification.

: Achieve your first, or next, SnowPro certification onsite at Data Cloud Summit including the SnowPro Core certification, recertification, or a SnowPro Advanced certification. Vertical Village: Meet and network with peers from the Financial Services, Media, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail, Manufacturing, Public Sector, and Telecom industries, while exploring use case demos, customer stories, presentations, and more to learn how industry-leading organizations are using Snowflake to power business-critical workloads.

Introducing Snowflake’s First-Ever Dev Day

Snowflake’s first-ever Dev Day will take place on Thursday, June 6. This entirely free, full-day event offered by developers for developers will empower up to an estimated 5,000 users to explore different ways to build AI-powered applications, attend hands-on demos and labs that support AI and machine learning upskilling, and hear from the industry’s brightest luminaries. There will also be opportunities to gain insights from venture capitalists, receive career coaching and mentorship, and network with industry peers.

In addition, the finale of Snowflake’s annual Snowflake Startup Challenge, a premiere showcase for emerging startups, will take place at Dev Day. This year’s Startup Challenge has garnered interest from companies in over 100 countries, and offers a prize package featuring a portion of up to $1 million in potential investment opportunities, tailored mentorship from industry experts, and marketing opportunities from NYSE.

Learn More:

Regular pricing for Data Cloud Summit 2024 ends June 2, 2024. Register here .

. Get the latest on Data Cloud Summit 2024 speakers, sessions, and more leading up to the event with the official agenda .

. Stay on top of the latest news and announcements from Snowflake on LinkedIn and Twitter / X .

