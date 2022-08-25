Snowflake Up Over 17%, on Pace for Record Percent Increase -- Data Talk

Snowflake, Inc. Class A (SNOW) is currently at $187.06, up $27.57 or 17.29%

--Would be highest close since April 19, 2022, when it closed at $197.43

--Would be largest percent increase on record (Based on available data back to Sept. 16, 2020)

--Currently up three consecutive days; up 23.38% over this period

--Best three day stretch since the three days ending June 24, 2022, when it rose 23.66%

--Up 24.78% month-to-date; on pace for best month since Nov. 2020, when it rose 30.33%

--Down 44.78% year-to-date

--Down 53.45% from its all-time closing high of $401.89 on Nov. 16, 2021

--Down 38.72% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 26, 2021), when it closed at $305.26

--Up 65.1% from its 52-week closing low of $113.30 on June 13, 2022

--Traded as high as $192.88; highest intraday level since April 29, 2022, when it hit $195.84

--Up 20.94% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase on record (Based on available data back to Sept. 16, 2020)

All data as of 10:12:06 AM ET

