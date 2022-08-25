Log in
    SNOW   US8334451098

SNOWFLAKE INC.

(SNOW)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:10 2022-08-25 am EDT
190.76 USD   +19.60%
10:40aCowen Increases Price Target on Snowflake to $235 From $230, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
10:40aWolfe Research Raises Price Target on Snowflake to $197 From $170, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
10:40aCanaccord Genuity Raises Snowflake's Price Target to $200 From $185, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
Snowflake Up Over 17%, on Pace for Record Percent Increase -- Data Talk

08/25/2022 | 10:32am EDT
Snowflake, Inc. Class A (SNOW) is currently at $187.06, up $27.57 or 17.29%


--Would be highest close since April 19, 2022, when it closed at $197.43

--Would be largest percent increase on record (Based on available data back to Sept. 16, 2020)

--Currently up three consecutive days; up 23.38% over this period

--Best three day stretch since the three days ending June 24, 2022, when it rose 23.66%

--Up 24.78% month-to-date; on pace for best month since Nov. 2020, when it rose 30.33%

--Down 44.78% year-to-date

--Down 53.45% from its all-time closing high of $401.89 on Nov. 16, 2021

--Down 38.72% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 26, 2021), when it closed at $305.26

--Down 53.45% from its 52-week closing high of $401.89 on Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 65.1% from its 52-week closing low of $113.30 on June 13, 2022

--Traded as high as $192.88; highest intraday level since April 29, 2022, when it hit $195.84

--Up 20.94% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase on record (Based on available data back to Sept. 16, 2020)


All data as of 10:12:06 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-25-22 1031ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 040 M - -
Net income 2023 -770 M - -
Net cash 2023 779 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -68,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 50 731 M 50 731 M -
EV / Sales 2023 24,5x
EV / Sales 2024 15,3x
Nbr of Employees 4 559
Free-Float 90,5%
Technical analysis trends SNOWFLAKE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 159,49 $
Average target price 206,14 $
Spread / Average Target 29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank Slootman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael P. Scarpelli Chief Financial Officer
Thierry Cruanes Chief Technology Officer
Sunny Bedi Chief Information & Data Officer
Mike L. Speiser Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SNOWFLAKE INC.-52.92%50 731
ACCENTURE PLC-26.12%193 724
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-12.92%149 326
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.3.88%106 431
INFOSYS LIMITED-18.55%80 848
VMWARE, INC.2.65%50 131