Snowflake : Accelerates Data Collaboration with more than 500 Listings in Snowflake Data Marketplace and Announces Monetization in the Data Cloud

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, today announced expanded data offerings and capabilities on Snowflake Data Marketplace, as well as general availability of the Data Marketplace, to help customers across industries access more data in the Data Cloud for their richest data insights.

Snowflake Data Marketplace helps organizations of all sizes and across industries seamlessly access data across geographies and supported public clouds. Retailers like Albertsons Companies are using near real time data to personalize their customer experience and share granular item- and store-level point-of-sale data with CPG companies, healthcare organizations use data insights to improve the quality of patient care and optimize commercial go-to-market effectiveness, and media and advertising companies are accelerating advertising revenue and optimizing marketing spend, all with Snowflake Data Marketplace.

As more organizations access and share increasing amounts of data, the insights possible with the Data Cloud continue to grow:

Available listings on the Data Marketplace have increased by 76% over the past six months*, with more than a quarter of the 160 data providers sharing three or more listings on the marketplace.

New industry-leading data providers like ZoomInfo and Foursquare help users unlock even more value that is relevant to their business in the Data Cloud.

“Snowflake Data Marketplace enables us to seamlessly deliver our updated intelligence data in near-real time to our customers, on a platform that scales as our data assets expand,” ZoomInfo Founder and CEO, Henry Schuck said. “With Snowflake’s Data Cloud, enterprises can access the ZoomInfo data they need, when they need it, and pair it with their own data assets, to unlock new insights and solve their most complex business problems.”

Snowflake also announced new capabilities that will reimagine the data buying experience on Snowflake Data Marketplace and simplify secure data sharing both for data consumers and data providers:

“Try before you buy” will allow users to access sample data, evaluate if it meets the desired needs, and test if it will join properly with other data being analyzed, then seamlessly upgrade to the full dataset, all from within the platform.

New usage-based purchase options that will enable consumers to transact entirely on the Snowflake Data Marketplace, streamlining the process of purchasing third-party data.

These features are currently under development and are expected to be available in a future release.

“We’re always working to reduce friction and simplify the process by which our customers have access to the data they need, when they need it,” Snowflake SVP of Product, Christian Kleinerman said. “As the capabilities of Snowflake Data Marketplace expand, and the breadth of accessible data continues to grow, teams can spend their time deriving value from data and fully realizing the powerful benefits of the Data Cloud.”

Learn more about Snowflake Data Marketplace for:

*Snowflake Data Marketplace listings as of May 31, 2021. Each live dataset, package of datasets, or data service published by a data provider as a single product offering on the Snowflake Data Marketplace is counted as a unique listing. A listing may be available in one or more regions where the Snowflake Data Marketplace is available.

