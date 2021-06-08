Snowflake : Launches “Powered By Snowflake” Program To Help Companies Build, Operate and Grow Applications in the Data Cloud

Founding members BlackRock, Adobe, Instacart and Lacework are building powerful products in the Snowflake Data Cloud

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, today announced Powered by Snowflake, a Snowflake Partner Network program specifically designed to accelerate the ability of companies and application developers to deliver differentiated applications by supporting them across all stages of the application journey in Snowflake’s Data Cloud.

The program will give partners access to various levels of benefits and opportunities to provide applications and deliver value to their customers.

The Powered by Snowflake program will enable partners to:

Build better applications with faster engineering velocity by leveraging design resources from Snowflake. Resources include access to technical experts, workshops, and help designing the right data architecture for the application including best practices, reference architectures and step-by-step guides.

Drive awareness and adoption by co-marketing with Snowflake through joint solution content, and campaigns like webinars, office hours, and events.

Optimize performance by working with Support Engineers who specialize in app development use cases to help with alerts, troubleshooting, and insights on support issues and operations.

“Hundreds of companies from the largest enterprises to early-stage startups have built amazing applications, and often their entire businesses on top of Snowflake,” Snowflake SVP of Product Christian Kleinerman said. “Based on their feedback, we developed the Powered by Snowflake program to make it even easier for software innovators to bring groundbreaking applications to market that redefine industry standards and supercharge business growth.”

BlackRock, a leader in investment management, is creating the future of the Investment Management industry with its solution, Aladdin Data Cloud, powered by Snowflake. BlackRock’s Aladdin Data Cloud, delivers a managed data solution that allows companies to combine Aladdin portfolio data with non-Aladdin data, analyze it faster, and create custom applications and dashboards using Aladdin Studio—BlackRock’s platform for developers.

“BlackRock partnered with Snowflake for its unique ability to meet the diverse requirements of Aladdin clients,” said Daniel Gourvitch, Global Head of Platform, Aladdin. “With the Powered by Snowflake program, we are bringing the Aladdin Data Cloud to market to address the evolving needs of the investment management community with the goal of making data more accessible and actionable.”

Instacart, the leading online grocery platform in North America, partners with more than 600 national, regional and local retailers, including unique brand names, to deliver from nearly 55,000 store locations across the U.S. and Canada. Instacart partnered with Snowflake through the Powered by Snowflake program to build an application for its retail partners to enable them to see more comprehensive, timely purchasing trends and insights on the Instacart marketplace. With tens of thousands of unique SKUs at every grocery store — and inventory and other attributes changing minute-by-minute — reporting real-time trends allows Instacart to drive even more value for its retail partners.

“The Powered by Snowflake program’s workshops focused on design optimization and access controls enabled Instacart to significantly accelerate the development timeline for our new retailer insights tools,” Instacart VP of Infrastructure, Dustin Pearce said. “Being able to more seamlessly process product and availability data and share that back with retail partners in real-time enables Instacart to help retailers gain an even clearer picture of what’s happening on their store shelves and ultimately drive more growth for their businesses.”

Adobe leverages the Powered by Snowflake program for Adobe Experience Cloud applications. Snowflake Support engineers work with the Customer Engineering team at Adobe as an extension of their team to proactively identify and resolve any technical issues— empowering the product team at Adobe to stay agile and move faster.

“Adobe partnered with Snowflake to build applications driving interactive, audience-centric campaigns with operational efficiency and elastic scale,” Adobe VP of Product, Sundeep Parsa said. “The Powered by Snowflake program enables Adobe to unlock more use cases with a single application powered by a unified technology stack and serve true one-to-one customer journeys at scale with speed.”

Lacework, the security company for the cloud, pioneered a new approach to data-driven cloud security as an early Snowflake partner. Joining the Powered by Snowflake program helps Lacework build on this existing strategic partnership and further accelerates the company’s ability to scale rapidly around the world.

To become a Snowflake partner, get access to Snowflake’s self-service partner resources and apply for the Powered by Snowflake program, please visit www.snowflake.com/partners/poweredbysnowflake

About Snowflake

Snowflake enables every organization to mobilize their data with Snowflake's Data Cloud. Customers use the Data Cloud to unite siloed data, discover and securely share data, and execute diverse analytic workloads. Wherever data or users live, Snowflake delivers a single data experience that spans multiple clouds and geographies. Thousands of customers across many industries, including 187 of the 2020 Fortune 500 as of April 30, 2021, use Snowflake Data Cloud to power their businesses. Learn more at snowflake.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210608005474/en/