Snowflake quarterly net loss widens as expenses rise

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Data cloud company Snowflake
on Wednesday posted a bigger quarterly loss, hit by a sharp jump
in its research and development and marketing expenses.
Shares of the company tumbled 13% in extended trading after
the company forecast fourth-quarter product revenue to increase
between 49% to 50%, compared to the 67% growth in prior quarter.
However, Snowflake beat Wall Street estimates for
third-quarter revenue and profit on strong demand for the
company's data storage and analytics services.
Net loss attributable to the company in third-quarter
widened to $201 million, or 63 cents per share, from $155
million, or 51 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company's total operating expenses in the quarter jumped
about 54% to $572.3 million.
The company's revenue rose 67% to $557 million, beating
analysts' average expectation of $539.1 million, according to
IBES data from Refinitiv.
