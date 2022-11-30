Advanced search
    SNOW   US8334451098

SNOWFLAKE INC.

(SNOW)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05:20 2022-11-30 pm EST
127.88 USD   -6.36%
05:07pSnowflake quarterly net loss widens as expenses rise
RE
05:06pSnowflake Posts Higher Q3 Profit, Revenue, Issues Q4 Revenue Guidance; Shares Drop After-Hours
MT
04:32pSnowflake quarterly net loss widens as expenses rise
RE
Snowflake quarterly net loss widens as expenses rise

11/30/2022 | 05:07pm EST
Nov 30 (Reuters) - Data cloud company Snowflake on Wednesday posted a bigger quarterly loss, hit by a sharp jump in its research and development and marketing expenses.

Shares of the company tumbled 13% in extended trading after the company forecast fourth-quarter product revenue to increase between 49% to 50%, compared to the 67% growth in prior quarter.

However, Snowflake beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue and profit on strong demand for the company's data storage and analytics services.

Net loss attributable to the company in third-quarter widened to $201 million, or 63 cents per share, from $155 million, or 51 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company's total operating expenses in the quarter jumped about 54% to $572.3 million.

The company's revenue rose 67% to $557 million, beating analysts' average expectation of $539.1 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Leroy Leo and Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 045 M - -
Net income 2023 -823 M - -
Net cash 2023 2 710 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -56,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 43 685 M 43 685 M -
EV / Sales 2023 20,0x
EV / Sales 2024 12,9x
Nbr of Employees 4 991
Free-Float 90,6%
Managers and Directors
Frank Slootman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael P. Scarpelli Chief Financial Officer
Thierry Cruanes Chief Technology Officer
Sunny Bedi Chief Information & Data Officer
Mike L. Speiser Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SNOWFLAKE INC.-59.69%43 685
ACCENTURE PLC-29.90%181 450
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-9.12%152 234
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION9.60%132 445
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.4.25%106 636
INFOSYS LIMITED-13.70%83 692