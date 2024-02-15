** Snowflake Inc shares drop 2.2% to $230.78 on Thurs after HSBC analysts downgraded the cloud computing company to "hold" from "buy" even as it raised it price target for the stock

** Stock, which fell as low as $229.10, is on track for its highest pct decline since Jan. 31. It is up 15.9% this year

** SNOW "no longer offers an attractive risk-reward trade off after a strong rally," says HSBC analysts led by Stephen Bersey

** HSBC raised its SNOW PT to $214 from $212

** "We downgrade to Hold as opposed to Reduce because of strong earnings momentum. We believe the stock will benefit from strong potential benefit from rising AI adoption," Bersey says

** SNOW is set to report quarterly earnings on Feb. 28

** HSBC expects SNOW's non-GAAP EPS to grow at a compound growth rate of 47.4% from 2024-2028, driven by strong growth in revenue and improvement in operating margins

** SNOW shares gained ~39% in 2023 (Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York)