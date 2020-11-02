Log in
SNOWFLAKE INC.

SNOWFLAKE INC.

(SNOW)
Snowflake : to Announce Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2021 on December 2, 2020

11/02/2020 | 09:09am EST

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), creator of the Data Cloud, today announced it will release its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, which ended October 31, 2020, following the close of the U.S. markets on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Snowflake will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the financial results.

Conference Call Details

The conference call will begin at 2 p.m. Pacific Time on December 2, 2020. Investors and participants can register for the call in advance by visiting http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/9355139. After registering, a confirmation will be sent via email, including dial-in details and unique conference call access codes required for call entry.

The call will also be webcast live on the Snowflake Investor Relations website.

An audio replay of the conference call and webcast will be available two hours after its completion and will be accessible for 30 days on the Snowflake Investor Relations website.

About Snowflake

Snowflake delivers the Data Cloud — a global network where thousands of organizations mobilize data with near-unlimited scale, concurrency, and performance. Inside the Data Cloud, organizations unite their siloed data, easily discover and securely share governed data, and execute diverse analytic workloads. Wherever data or users live, Snowflake delivers a single and seamless experience across multiple public clouds. Snowflake’s platform is the engine that powers and provides access to the Data Cloud, creating a solution for data warehousing, data lakes, data engineering, data science, data application development, and data sharing. Join Snowflake customers, partners, and data providers already taking their businesses to new frontiers in the Data Cloud. Snowflake.com.

© Business Wire 2020

