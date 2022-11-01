Advanced search
    SNOW   US8334451098

SNOWFLAKE INC.

(SNOW)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:28 2022-11-01 am EDT
163.10 USD   +1.74%
10/28Tech Up After Strong Apple Earnings -- Tech Roundup
DJ
10/27Snowflake Achieves New HITRUST Risk-based, 2-Year Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture, and Meet Compliance Requirements
BU
10/25Viant Technology Inc. Reinforces Privacy-Compliant, Secure Ids for Marketers and Publishers with Snowflake
CI
Snowflake to Announce Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2023 on November 30, 2022

11/01/2022 | 09:18am EDT
Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, today announced it will release its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, which ended October 31, 2022, following the close of the U.S. markets on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Snowflake will host a conference call to discuss the financial results.

Conference Call Details

The conference call will begin at 3 p.m. Mountain Time on November 30, 2022. Investors and participants may attend the call by dialing (844) 200-6205 (Access code: 255864), or if outside the United States, by dialing +1 (929) 526-1599 (Access code: 255864).

The call will also be webcast live on the Snowflake Investor Relations website.

An audio replay of the conference call and webcast will be available two hours after its completion and will be accessible for 30 days on the Snowflake Investor Relations website.

About Snowflake

Snowflake enables every organization to mobilize their data with Snowflake’s Data Cloud. Customers use the Data Cloud to unite siloed data, discover and securely share data, and execute diverse analytic workloads. Wherever data or users live, Snowflake delivers a single data experience that spans multiple clouds and geographies. Thousands of customers across many industries, including 510 of the 2022 Forbes Global 2000 (G2K) as of July 31, 2022, use Snowflake Data Cloud to power their businesses. Learn more at snowflake.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 046 M - -
Net income 2023 -823 M - -
Net cash 2023 2 898 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -65,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 51 279 M 51 279 M -
EV / Sales 2023 23,7x
EV / Sales 2024 15,3x
Nbr of Employees 4 991
Free-Float 90,5%
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 160,30 $
Average target price 216,20 $
Spread / Average Target 34,9%
Managers and Directors
Frank Slootman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael P. Scarpelli Chief Financial Officer
Thierry Cruanes Chief Technology Officer
Sunny Bedi Chief Information & Data Officer
Mike L. Speiser Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SNOWFLAKE INC.-52.68%51 279
ACCENTURE PLC-31.52%178 880
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-14.58%141 124
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION3.46%125 032
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-1.98%100 376
INFOSYS LIMITED-18.55%77 910