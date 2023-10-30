Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, will present at two upcoming investor conferences.

Senior Vice President of Product, Christian Kleinerman , will present at the Scotiabank Global Technology Conference , on Tuesday, December 5th, at 4:05 p.m. PT.

, will present at the , on Tuesday, December 5th, at 4:05 p.m. PT. Chief Financial Officer, Mike Scarpelli will present at the Barclays Global Technology Conference, on Thursday, December 7th, at 12:45 p.m. PT.

If available, event webcasts will be accessible on the investor relations section of the Snowflake website at https://investors.snowflake.com and archived on the Snowflake site for a period of 30 days.

