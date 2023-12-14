Shares of technology companies ticked down slightly as traders rotated into sectors with more to gain Federal Reserve's plans to loosen monetary policy.

The tech sector is among the few to have held up during the Fed's 18-month long rate-hike campaign, but the industry group has historically performed well when rates are falling.

Shares of cloud-date concern Snowflake rose after reports it was accelerating spending on research and development in an effort to support business applications of generative artificial intelligence.

Adobe said it could face significant costs or penalties tied to a Federal Trade Commission probe into its disclosure and subscription cancellation practices.

12-14-23 1750ET