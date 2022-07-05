Log in
    SNOW   US8334451098

SNOWFLAKE INC.

(SNOW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:20 2022-07-05 am EDT
149.20 USD   +3.23%
06/29Redburn Starts Snowflake at Neutral With $125 Price Target
MT
06/29NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Futures Waver -2-
DJ
06/28MinIO Partners with Snowflake to Deliver Multi-Cloud Data Accessibility
CI
Thinking about trading options or stock in Occidental Petroleum, Procter & Gamble, Xcel Energy, Snowflake, or Freeport-McMoRan?

07/05/2022 | 10:56am EDT
NEW YORK, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for OXY, PG, XEL, SNOW, and FCX.

Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.

Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.

Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver provides patented technology to some of the biggest names on Wall Street and creates world-class investing tools for the self-directed investor on Main Street. We have a wide range of tools to help investors make smarter decisions when investing in stocks or options.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-trading-options-or-stock-in-occidental-petroleum-procter--gamble-xcel-energy-snowflake-or-freeport-mcmoran-301580623.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2022
