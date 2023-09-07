Equities SNOW US8334451098
|Delayed Nyse - 04:00:02 2023-09-07 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|159.84 USD
|+1.49%
|+1.91%
|+11.36%
|Sep. 07
|Back to square one
|Sep. 07
|Analyst recommendations: Dell, Estee Lauder, Fedex, Lowe's, Salesforce...
Transcript : Snowflake Inc. Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference, Sep-07-2023 02:25 PM
Today at 05:25 pm
Presenter SpeechKasthuri Rangan (Analysts)Michael Scarpelli, CFO of Snowflake, needs no introduction. I think this...
This article is reserved for subscribers
Signed up already?Log In
Not subscribed yet?Subscribe
More about the company
Snowflake Inc. is a Data Cloud company. The Company's platform is the technology that powers the Data Cloud, enabling customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data applications, and share data and data products. Its platform unifies data and supports a variety of workloads, including data warehousing, data lakes, and Unistore, as well as collaboration, data engineering, cybersecurity, data science and machine learning, and application development. The Company has developed technology across its platform, including managed service, storage, query capabilities, compute model, data sharing, global infrastructure, and integrated security. The Company also provides frictionless and governed data access so users can securely share data inside and outside of their organizations, generally without copying or moving the underlying data.
SectorIT Services & Consulting
Calendar
2023-11-28 - Q3 2024 Earnings Release (Projected)
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
44
Last Close Price
159.84USD
Average target price
198.39USD
Spread / Average Target
+24.12%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+11.36%
|51 924 M $
|+29.21%
|48 872 M $
|+20.66%
|40 204 M $
|+58.27%
|39 694 M $
|+24.58%
|36 009 M $
|+7.86%
|31 401 M $
|-2.78%
|73 470 M $
|+28.03%
|30 074 M $
|+19.22%
|28 590 M $
|+5.32%
|27 635 M $