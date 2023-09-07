Snowflake Inc. is a Data Cloud company. The Company's platform is the technology that powers the Data Cloud, enabling customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data applications, and share data and data products. Its platform unifies data and supports a variety of workloads, including data warehousing, data lakes, and Unistore, as well as collaboration, data engineering, cybersecurity, data science and machine learning, and application development. The Company has developed technology across its platform, including managed service, storage, query capabilities, compute model, data sharing, global infrastructure, and integrated security. The Company also provides frictionless and governed data access so users can securely share data inside and outside of their organizations, generally without copying or moving the underlying data.