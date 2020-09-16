Snowflake shares more than double in U.S. debut, valuation crosses $80 bln

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Sequoia-backed Snowflake Inc's
shares more than doubled in value in a volatile debut on the New
York Stock Exchange, after the cloud-based data warehouse
York Stock Exchange, after the cloud-based data warehouse
company
Shares of the San Francisco-based company opened at $245 per
share, but the trading was briefly halted. As it resumed, the
price surged 141% to $290, valuing the firm at over $80 billion.
The company's IPO price was $120, which was also well above
the offer price range of $100 to $110.
The company, backed by Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathway
Inc and venture capital firm Salesforce Ventures LLC,
had raised $3.36 billion in the largest U.S. IPO so far in 2020,
selling 28 million shares.
Snowflake's debut comes in the middle of a massive boom in
U.S. capital markets following a rebound in demand for new
listings, after the COVID-19 pandemic forced many companies to
put off their plans to go public earlier this year.
Prior to Snowflake, Royalty Pharma and Warner Music
Group Corp had the biggest stock market debuts this
year.
Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Allen & Co and
Citigroup were the lead underwriters for the IPO.
(Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru and Joshua Franklin in
Boston; Additional reporting by Niket Nishant; Editing by Arun
Koyyur)