Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Snowman Logistics Limited    538635   INE734N01019

SNOWMAN LOGISTICS LIMITED

(538635)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE - 09/16
31.45 INR   -1.41%
05:35pSnowflake shares more than double in U.S. debut, valuation crosses $80 bln
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Snowflake shares more than double in U.S. debut, valuation crosses $80 bln

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/16/2020 | 12:35pm EDT

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Sequoia-backed Snowflake Inc's shares more than doubled in value in a volatile debut on the New York Stock Exchange, after the cloud-based data warehouse company raised $3.36 billion in the largest U.S. IPO so far in 2020.

Shares of the San Francisco-based company opened at $245 per share, but the trading was briefly halted. As it resumed, the price surged 141% to $290, valuing the firm at over $80 billion. The company's IPO price was $120, which was also well above the offer price range of $100 to $110. The company, backed by Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathway Inc and venture capital firm Salesforce Ventures LLC, had raised $3.36 billion in the largest U.S. IPO so far in 2020, selling 28 million shares.

Snowflake's debut comes in the middle of a massive boom in U.S. capital markets following a rebound in demand for new listings, after the COVID-19 pandemic forced many companies to put off their plans to go public earlier this year.

Prior to Snowflake, Royalty Pharma and Warner Music Group Corp had the biggest stock market debuts this year.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Allen & Co and Citigroup were the lead underwriters for the IPO. (Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru and Joshua Franklin in Boston; Additional reporting by Niket Nishant; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ROYALTY PHARMA PLC -2.10% 39.94 Delayed Quote.0.00%
SNOWMAN LOGISTICS LIMITED -1.41% 31.45 End-of-day quote.-26.17%
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP. 0.12% 28.24 Delayed Quote.0.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SNOWMAN LOGISTICS LIMITED
05:35pSnowflake shares more than double in U.S. debut, valuation crosses $80 bln
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 380 M 32,3 M 32,3 M
Net income 2021 -34,0 M -0,46 M -0,46 M
Net Debt 2021 160 M 2,18 M 2,18 M
P/E ratio 2021 -157x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 255 M 71,4 M 71,4 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,28x
EV / Sales 2022 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 411
Free-Float 33,7%
Chart SNOWMAN LOGISTICS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Snowman Logistics Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 31,45 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sunil Prabhakaran Nair Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Prem Kishan Dass Gupta Chairman
Sakthivarman R Vice President-Operations
Mangadu Agaram Sundar CFO, Secretary & Compliance Officer
Shabbir Hakimuddin Hassanbhai Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SNOWMAN LOGISTICS LIMITED-26.17%72
UNION PACIFIC11.94%137 377
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY21.32%76 736
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION14.37%56 642
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED21.57%41 718
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN22.24%17 681
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group