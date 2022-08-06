Snowman Logistics : Transcript of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

Snowman Logistics Ltd.

Earnings Conference Call

Q1 FY2023

Yash Tanna: Yeah. So, you briefly touched upon the partner model. So I'm a bit new to the company. So, I was just wanted

to understand this partnered model a little better. So this does give us a much better return on capital, right,

than the previously obtained model of us?

Sunil Nair: Yes, absolutely.

Yash Tanna: Because, yeah, okay, and what part of the business currently is this business?

Sunil Nair: See, currently it is close to 15%. So, since we have started this just two years back with the E-commerce

Initiative, where we started leasing warehouses and modifying it to the E-commerce requirement. And now

we have extended that to the normal omni channel warehousing, for dry food. It is at 15%. But I think this

can grow at a much faster rate than the cold chain where there is no facility to lease and we end up investing

in the CAPEX and there is a project time of one year. So the growth rate in terms of driver housing should

be much better.

Yash Tanna: Got it, so do we have any targets or projections that three to five years down the line, this would be probably

30% of the business or something like that?

Sunil Nair: I would not like to quote a number to it, but yes, we would like to make it even more than 30%. And because

we see the huge potential there, and with our experience of food, most of the food customers have

expressed intention to work with us in their dry food requirement also, as we are well versed with the Food

Safety norms, in warehousing.

Yash Tanna: Got it.

Ishaan Gupta: Yash, it's Ishaan here. Just to add on that little bit. This model that, you know, we have started with, it has

come by way of, you know, it's a customer pull that people wanted this service. So we got into it. Going

ahead, the way that we are thinking about dry warehousing is that firstly, it's a good model because it's asset

light. So our funds are not blocked in CAPEX. At the same time the risk is mitigated because arrangement

is back to back from where we are leasing warehouse and to those who we're leasing it to. So the scalability

is quite easy. What are we waiting for is you know, we don't want to get into it without having back to back

arrangements. So as in when we explore more, either new customers or existing customers who have

requirements, that's how we will be expanding this business. So at this stage, we won't be able to give you

a number, but we are very keen on growing this in a big way. So maybe in a couple of quarters or something

we can give you more clarity.

Yash Tanna: Got it? That's very helpful, Ishaan. On what on the debt reduction part. So could you help me with your net

debt number as of June and what are the plans for debt reduction as you mentioned in the opening

comments as well.