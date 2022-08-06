Snowman Logistics : Transcript of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
08/06/2022 | 04:24am EDT
Snowman Logistics Ltd.
(BSE: 538635 | NSE: SNOWMAN)
Earnings Conference Call
Q1 FY2023
August 01, 2022
Management:
Prem Kishan Dass Gupta
Chairman
Ishaan Gupta
Director
Samvid Gupta
Director
Sunil Nair
Chief Executive Officer and Whole-
time Director
Kannan S
Chief Financial Officer
Snowman Logistics Ltd.
Earnings Conference Call
Q1 FY2023
Deepesh:
Hi everyone, on behalf of Equirus Securities, I welcome you all to Q1 FY23 Earnings Conference Call of
Snowman Logistics. From the management we have with us Mr. Prem Kishan Dass Gupta-Chairman, Mr.
Ishaan Gupta-Director, Mr. Samvid Gupta-Director, Mr. Sunil Nair-CEO and whole time Director and Mr.
Kanan.S-CFO. I now hand the call to management for the opening remarks, post which we can open for
Q&A. Thank you, sir. Over to you.
Prem Kishan Dass Gupta: Thank you. Good afternoon to all of you ladies and gentlemen. I take the pleasure of welcoming you all to the Q1 FY23 Earnings Conference Call of Snowman Logistics Limited. The results were announced and as you can see that there is a great improvement in the revenue and the EBITDA and even at the PAT level. We have also announced a dividend of 75 paise per share, because the company has healthy cash flows
.We are reducing our debt, we are incurring CAPEX but at the same time we have surplus funds to declare a dividend. So, that is what we have done and going forward that will be our aim to keep on reducing the debt, doing the CAPEX from our end and also you know, have a dividend. Also, at the same time, some new loans will be taken. Term loans for new projects but that will be taken which can be managed very easily from the cash flows. The company has taken a turn-around in the sense that we have now a base case of where we have our capacity and our capacity as it stands now is 1,30,000 pallets in all, both cold storage as well as dry warehouse which is the requirement of our existing customers and some ecommerce customers who have approached us and we are serving them and we plan to serve them going forward. I would now hand over the mic back to the compare to you know have the question and answer session the management is here to and I'm here to reply to each and every query that you have. So, over to you.
Deepesh:
Yeah, thank you, sir. Hi all. If you have any questions please use the raise hand option and then we can take
it forward. Sir, just to start if you can just talk about the warehousing growth. The warehousing growth, which
has been around 15 16% in this quarter, if we're going to break it up into the volume growth and the yield
growth and how do you look at for the full year in fiscal FY 23.
Sunil Nair:
Okay, hi, this is Sunil Nair. See the overall trend both in terms warehousing and transportation has been very
encouraging. This is the time when post COVID most of the businesses have resumed or even crossed their
pre-COVID volume. So, we had around 15% growth in warehouse and 61% in transportation, the major
growth at the warehouse is what is primarily from the better utilization and the yield improvement per pallet.
Our utilization as compared to last year which was around 84-85%. This year Q1 was 89%. And in case of
ASP we have commanded around 6% improvement in the average selling price per pallet in warehousing
business. In case of transportation, our SnowLink initiative, where we aggregate the market capacities
through our tech solution has helped us grow well, that revenue as compared to last year has grown by two
and a half times. Last year Q1 we had Rs.6 crore of revenue coming from SnowLink whereas this year Q1
it was Rs.16 crores of revenue coming from that business. So, all in all, we see that the QSR sector is doing
very well. QSR has improved almost 30-35% as compared to last year and other than the pharmaceutical
where we had very high hopes, almost every other segment have shown a promising improvement,
pharmaceutical have been constant with no much change as such.
Snowman Logistics Ltd.
Earnings Conference Call
Q1 FY2023
Deepesh:
Got it, sir. And sir on the margin spot, I think the warehousing segment has a margin of around 16%. So,
what are the steady state margins that we can look forward to in this year?
Sunil Nair:
Margins. 16% see, if we are talking about at EBITDA level we are at 35% in warehousing business and
transportation business it is at 4% and the weighted average at company level, it is at 24%. And we see that
we will continue to maintain this as such, we see that the transportation business which operates at a lesser
margin as compared to warehousing will be contributing more on the revenue side. But all in all, we've still
believe that 24% is what we would like to maintain considering the price increase that we have got in the
recent quarter.
Deepesh:
Understood sir. Sir, we have a question from Mr. Yash Tanna. Mr. Yash if you can just unmute yourself and
you can ask him.
Yash Tanna:
So you've been speaking to your customers about the pricing. So going forward, how should we think about
price increases per pallet in the warehousing segment?
Sunil Nair:
Yash, we could hear only your last statement. And if I understand what you're asking about how does the
warehousing pricing trends look like, right?
Yash Tanna:
Yeah, exactly. I mean, because since a couple of years, I believe it's not been that great for us. But going
forward, how do you think it's going to pan out?
Sunil Nair:
So see, yes, you're right, because of COVID. Last two years, the pricing was quite muted. And before that,
we used to get around 3 - 4% price increase, which just used to cover the inflation. This year, we have
already got almost 6% of the price increase. 5.8% to be more specific, and with the trend and the balance
pricing which are under negotiation with customers, we see that, one good part is after the COVID customers
have started recognizing the requirement of compliances, hygiene and cold chain maintenance. And with
that in mind, they are a little receptive to the price revisions. So, we fairly have had a good success. And we
see that the overall interactions are quite encouraging for us with the customers. So, we think that it should
be somewhere in the range of 6 to 7% year on year. That's our expectation.
Yash Tanna:
And that would be sustainable in the medium term. Let's say 3-5 years we could get a 6 to 7% year on year?
Sunil Nair:
Looks like, Yeah.
Yash Tanna:
And what kind of volume growth we expect from, this from the warehousing sector. I mean, you have shown
a 16% growth year on year right that includes the pricing and volume.
Sunil Nair:
Yeah, so see, in warehousing, we have a little change in the strategy what we are now trying to do is since
there is a lot of demand from dry storage for food and pharmaceuticals and we have been getting requests
we also thought of extending support there. So we have added close to 7,000-8,000 pallets in dry
warehousing through leased warehouses, where we don't have to invest in the overall CAPEX. So with that
intention in mind, we would like to continue to grow at a respectable level in warehousing. While in terms of
cold storage, we will be setting up our Kolkata warehouse ASAP and there will be some small expansions
in the existing locations. So we would expect a 15-16% growth year on year that's the plan.
Snowman Logistics Ltd.
Earnings Conference Call
Q1 FY2023
Yash Tanna:
Yeah. So, you briefly touched upon the partner model. So I'm a bit new to the company. So, I was just wanted
to understand this partnered model a little better. So this does give us a much better return on capital, right,
than the previously obtained model of us?
Sunil Nair:
Yes, absolutely.
Yash Tanna:
Because, yeah, okay, and what part of the business currently is this business?
Sunil Nair:
See, currently it is close to 15%. So, since we have started this just two years back with the E-commerce
Initiative, where we started leasing warehouses and modifying it to the E-commerce requirement. And now
we have extended that to the normal omni channel warehousing, for dry food. It is at 15%. But I think this
can grow at a much faster rate than the cold chain where there is no facility to lease and we end up investing
in the CAPEX and there is a project time of one year. So the growth rate in terms of driver housing should
be much better.
Yash Tanna:
Got it, so do we have any targets or projections that three to five years down the line, this would be probably
30% of the business or something like that?
Sunil Nair:
I would not like to quote a number to it, but yes, we would like to make it even more than 30%. And because
we see the huge potential there, and with our experience of food, most of the food customers have
expressed intention to work with us in their dry food requirement also, as we are well versed with the Food
Safety norms, in warehousing.
Yash Tanna:
Got it.
Ishaan Gupta:
Yash, it's Ishaan here. Just to add on that little bit. This model that, you know, we have started with, it has
come by way of, you know, it's a customer pull that people wanted this service. So we got into it. Going
ahead, the way that we are thinking about dry warehousing is that firstly, it's a good model because it's asset
light. So our funds are not blocked in CAPEX. At the same time the risk is mitigated because arrangement
is back to back from where we are leasing warehouse and to those who we're leasing it to. So the scalability
is quite easy. What are we waiting for is you know, we don't want to get into it without having back to back
arrangements. So as in when we explore more, either new customers or existing customers who have
requirements, that's how we will be expanding this business. So at this stage, we won't be able to give you
a number, but we are very keen on growing this in a big way. So maybe in a couple of quarters or something
we can give you more clarity.
Yash Tanna:
Got it? That's very helpful, Ishaan. On what on the debt reduction part. So could you help me with your net
debt number as of June and what are the plans for debt reduction as you mentioned in the opening
comments as well.
Sunil Nair:
So, our net debt is 90 crores.
