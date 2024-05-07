SNP SE will submit an agreement to the 2024 AGM for approval in order to settle the pending legal disputes with the community of heirs of Dr. A. Schneider-Neureither for the company
Heidelberg, May 7, 2024 – Supervisory Board and Executive Board of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE (ISIN: DE0007203705) will submit an agreement to the 2024 Annual General Meeting for approval to settle the long-standing legal disputes with the community of heirs of Dr. Andreas Schneider-Neureither. If approved by the Annual General Meeting, the agreement – taking into account provisions already made and all pending liabilities – is expected to have a positive EBIT effect of around EUR 3 million for the company. The Annual General Meeting is to be held on June 27, 2024 and will be convened shortly.
SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner SE is a Germany-based company specialized in the Information Technology (IT) Services. The Company has two operational segments: Professional Services, which offers consultancy and training services and Software that provides sale of software and maintenance contracts. It offers software and software-related services for the transformation of IT systems, as well as the optimization of service and support processes. The transformation platform is based on the experience of the more than 1,500 projects. The Companyâs core products include SNP Business Landscape Management (BLM SNP), which structures the consultation process with standardized modules; SNP Dragoman that automates and simplifies the entire translation process; SNP Transformation Backbone that supports SAP System Transformation, as well as Business Landscape Transformation (BLT). The Company provides services to globally operating corporations in the fields of industry, finance and service.