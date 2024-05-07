EQS-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Legal Matter

SNP SE will submit an agreement to the 2024 AGM for approval in order to settle the pending legal disputes with the community of heirs of Dr. A. Schneider-Neureither for the company



07-May-2024 / 10:33 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of Insider Information Pursuant to Article 17 MAR

SNP SE will submit an agreement to the 2024 Annual General Meeting for approval in order to settle the pending legal disputes with the community of heirs of Dr. Andreas Schneider-Neureither for the company Heidelberg, May 7, 2024 – Supervisory Board and Executive Board of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE (ISIN: DE0007203705) will submit an agreement to the 2024 Annual General Meeting for approval to settle the long-standing legal disputes with the community of heirs of Dr. Andreas Schneider-Neureither. If approved by the Annual General Meeting, the agreement – taking into account provisions already made and all pending liabilities – is expected to have a positive EBIT effect of around EUR 3 million for the company. The Annual General Meeting is to be held on June 27, 2024 and will be convened shortly. Contact person for Investor Relations: Marcel Wiskow

Director Investor Relations

Tel.: +49 6221 6425-637

E-mail: investor.relations@snpgroup.com

