SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
May 08, 2024 at 04:37 am EDT
Share
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
08.05.2024 / 10:35 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
Street:
Speyerer Str. 4
Postal code:
69115
City:
Heidelberg Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
529900VKQHIQKPDF7811
2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Klaus Umek Date of birth: 05 Oct 1971
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
02 May 2024
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
2.12 %
0.00 %
2.12 %
7,385,780
Previous notification
3.13 %
0.00 %
3.13 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007203705
0
156,600
0.00 %
2.12 %
Total
156,600
2.12 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Klaus Umek
%
%
%
Petrus Advisers Ltd.
%
%
%
Petrus Advisers Investments General Partner Inc.
%
%
%
Petrus Advisers Investments Fund L.P.
%
%
%
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
07 May 2024
08.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com
SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner SE is a Germany-based company specialized in the Information Technology (IT) Services. The Company has two operational segments: Professional Services, which offers consultancy and training services and Software that provides sale of software and maintenance contracts. It offers software and software-related services for the transformation of IT systems, as well as the optimization of service and support processes. The transformation platform is based on the experience of the more than 1,500 projects. The Companyâs core products include SNP Business Landscape Management (BLM SNP), which structures the consultation process with standardized modules; SNP Dragoman that automates and simplifies the entire translation process; SNP Transformation Backbone that supports SAP System Transformation, as well as Business Landscape Transformation (BLT). The Company provides services to globally operating corporations in the fields of industry, finance and service.