SNP acquires Trigon Consulting and strengthens premium services for customers and partners

Consulting specialist for IT and business transformations, data migration and digitalization joins the SNP Group with effect from May 1, 2024

The move expands and strengthens the SNP go-to-market model, enabling partners and customers to use SNP software more quickly

Heidelberg, Germany, April 18, 2024 – SNP SE is expanding its premium services for customers and partners. The leading provider of software for digital transformations, automated data migrations and data management in the SAP environment has signed an agreement to acquire 51% of Trigon Consulting GmbH & Co. KG. With the acquisition of the Trigon Group, based in Pullach near Munich, SNP is strengthening its premium engagement and cooperation model. The internationally operating Trigon team will support SNP in enabling customers and partners to use the CrystalBridge software suite even faster, implementing complex transformation projects to modernize and digitalize IT and business processes both efficiently and with minimal risk. The profitable company generated revenues in the upper single-digit million range in 2023. The initial consolidation will take place on

May 1, 2024.

Trigon has been providing IT consulting services for mid-sized and large companies since 1997, now making SAP S/4HANA and RISE with SAP a focus of their consulting. Trigon employs a structured and methodical approach to deliver solutions for IT and business processes. The company offers a wide range of consulting solutions for companies, from implementing data migrations and integrations during mergers and acquisitions to IT transformations and digitalization projects.

SNP is currently experiencing strong business growth, driven by the high demand for data migration and data management solutions. In light of this ongoing dynamic development, SNP is working to strengthen its capacity so that it can continue to meet this demand effectively going forward. SNP is financing the acquisition from its current cash flow, which the company significantly improved in the 2023 fiscal year.

Michael Dirks, Managing Director & Global Head of Services at SNP: “Our business is showing very strong momentum. Our main challenge right now is to expand our capacity to meet the high demand. The acquisition of the Trigon Group is therefore a very important step forward for us. We are gaining an experienced team of around 40 colleagues with extensive IT consulting expertise, who will join forces with us to drive the transformation of IT landscapes. The move provides immediate impetus for our Service business and will also have positive indirect effect on our Software business.”

Heinz Kuhnle, Founder and Managing Director of Trigon, adds: “We already worked closely with SNP in the past and achieved success in joint projects. Our companies complement each other perfectly, and our expertise will strengthen SNP’s consulting services and expand its capacity. Pooling our expertise was the next logical step, as it creates a win-win situation for everyone involved. We are thrilled to become part of this incredible team and are looking forward to the exciting journey ahead with SNP.”



About SNP

SNP (ticker: SHF.DE) helps companies worldwide to unlock the full potential of their data and shape their own tailored journey towards a digital future. SNP’s Data Excellence Platform CrystalBridge and the BLUEFIELD approach have set a comprehensive industry standard for restructuring and modernizing SAP systems faster and more securely while harnessing data-driven innovations in the cloud.

The company works with around 3,000 customers of all sizes and in all industries worldwide, including 20 of the DAX 40 and 103 of the Fortune 500. The SNP Group has over 1,400 employees worldwide at 35 locations in 15 countries. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, and generated revenues of EUR 203 million in the 2023 fiscal year.

More information is available at www.snpgroup.com



