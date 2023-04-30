Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHF   DE0007203705

SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE

(SHF)
  Report
2023-04-28
29.50 EUR    0.00%
DD: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: Dr. Jens Amail, buy

04/30/2023 | 05:02am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.04.2023 / 11:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Jens
Last name(s): Amail

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Managing Director (CEO)

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE

b) LEI
529900VKQHIQKPDF7811 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007203705

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
29.60 EUR 29600.00 EUR
28.90 EUR 5780.00 EUR
29.00 EUR 17400.00 EUR
29.40 EUR 6291.60 EUR
29.50 EUR 14927.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
29.36 EUR 73998.60 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
28/04/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


30.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
Speyerer Str. 4
69115 Heidelberg
Germany
Internet: www.snpgroup.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

82857  30.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1621235&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
