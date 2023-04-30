DD: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: Dr. Jens Amail, buy

|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
30.04.2023 / 11:00 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Jens
|Last name(s):
|Amail
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Managing Director (CEO)
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0007203705
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|29.60 EUR
|29600.00 EUR
|28.90 EUR
|5780.00 EUR
|29.00 EUR
|17400.00 EUR
|29.40 EUR
|6291.60 EUR
|29.50 EUR
|14927.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|29.36 EUR
|73998.60 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
|
|Speyerer Str. 4
|
|69115 Heidelberg
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.snpgroup.com
|
