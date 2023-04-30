DD: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: Dr. Jens Amail, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



30.04.2023 / 11:00 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Jens Last name(s): Amail

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Managing Director (CEO)

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE

b) LEI

529900VKQHIQKPDF7811

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0007203705

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 29.60 EUR 29600.00 EUR 28.90 EUR 5780.00 EUR 29.00 EUR 17400.00 EUR 29.40 EUR 6291.60 EUR 29.50 EUR 14927.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 29.36 EUR 73998.60 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

28/04/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

