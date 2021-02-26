DGAP-AFR : SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] 2021-02-26 / 16:54 Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report Type: Annual financial report Language: German Date of disclosure: March 30, 2021 Address: https://www.snpgroup.com/de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen Report Type: Annual financial report of the group Language: German Date of disclosure: March 30, 2021 Address: https://www.snpgroup.com/de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen Language: English Date of disclosure: March 30, 2021 Address: https://www.snpgroup.com/en/financial-publications Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Language: German Date of disclosure: August 10, 2021 Address: https://www.snpgroup.com/de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen Language: English Date of disclosure: August 10, 2021 Address: https://www.snpgroup.com/en/financial-publications =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-02-26 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE Speyerer Str. 4 69115 Heidelberg Germany Internet: www.snpgroup.com End of News DGAP News Service =------------

