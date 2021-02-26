DGAP-AFR : SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Preliminary announcement on
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2021
Address: https://www.snpgroup.com/de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2021
Address: https://www.snpgroup.com/de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2021
Address: https://www.snpgroup.com/en/financial-publications
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 10, 2021
Address: https://www.snpgroup.com/de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 10, 2021
Address: https://www.snpgroup.com/en/financial-publications
Language: English
Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
Speyerer Str. 4
69115 Heidelberg
Germany
Internet: www.snpgroup.com
