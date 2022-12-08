EQS-News: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Leading Global Brewery Group Migrates SAP Systems to Microsoft Azure Cloud with SNP



08.12.2022 / 09:08 CET/CEST

Global SAP data migration of a total of 48 terabytes with Near-Zero Downtime approach.

CrystalBridge ® software platform simplifies process while increasing speed and security.

Joint project with partner delaware confirms successful expansion of partner business.

Order volume of digital transformation project: approx. EUR 1.6 million.

Heidelberg, December 8, 2022 – SNP is migrating the SAP systems of one of the largest brewery groups in the world to the cloud together with its partner delaware. Due to the enormous database size of around 48 terabytes in total, SNP is carrying out the digital transformation project, which is limited to six months, using its Near-Zero Downtime approach. CrystalBridge® – The Data Transformation Platform is providing the technological basis for the migration, making it possible to simplify processes, increase speed and enhance security. SNP won the project together with its strategic partner delaware, which confirms the success of the SNP partner strategy. The order volume is approximately EUR 1.6 million.

Gregor Stöckler, COO of SNP, says: “Our partner business is a key part of our growth strategy. By expanding it, we are increasing our international reach and can support even more companies in implementing their data transformation processes. In the first nine months of 2022, we were able to increase revenues from our partner business by more than 50 percent compared with the previous year. We will continue to build on this dynamic growth.”

The project began in September 2022 and involves the migration of systems in Europe as well as in the USA and Canada. SNP is ensuring a smooth move to the cloud thanks to its experience, expertise and ability to perform the international implementation in parallel.

About SNP

SNP (ticker: SHF.DE) helps companies worldwide to unlock the full potential of their data and shape their own tailored journey towards a digital future.

SNP’s Data-Excellence Platform CrystalBridge® and the BLUEFIELD™ approach have set a comprehensive industry standard for restructuring and modernizing SAP systems faster and more securely while harnessing data-driven innovations in the cloud.

The company serves around 1,800 customers of all sizes and in all industries worldwide, including 21 of the DAX40 and 95 of the Fortune 500. The SNP Group has around 1,400 employees worldwide at over 40 locations in 15 countries. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, and generated revenues of approximately EUR 167 million in the 2021 fiscal year.

