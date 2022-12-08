Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHF   DE0007203705

SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE

(SHF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:38 2022-12-08 am EST
24.00 EUR   +1.69%
03:09aLeading Global Brewery Group Migrates SAP Systems to Microsoft Azure Cloud with SNP
EQ
12/01Snp Schneider Neureither & Partner : Finances Itself Sustainably
PU
11/28Dd : SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: Michael Hans Eberhardt, sell
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Leading Global Brewery Group Migrates SAP Systems to Microsoft Azure Cloud with SNP

12/08/2022 | 03:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Leading Global Brewery Group Migrates SAP Systems to Microsoft Azure Cloud with SNP

08.12.2022 / 09:08 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Leading Global Brewery Group Migrates SAP Systems to Microsoft Azure Cloud with SNP 

  • Global SAP data migration of a total of 48 terabytes with Near-Zero Downtime approach.
  • CrystalBridge® software platform simplifies process while increasing speed and security.
  • Joint project with partner delaware confirms successful expansion of partner business.
  • Order volume of digital transformation project: approx. EUR 1.6 million.

Heidelberg, December 8, 2022 – SNP is migrating the SAP systems of one of the largest brewery groups in the world to the cloud together with its partner delaware. Due to the enormous database size of around 48 terabytes in total, SNP is carrying out the digital transformation project, which is limited to six months, using its Near-Zero Downtime approach. CrystalBridge® – The Data Transformation Platform is providing the technological basis for the migration, making it possible to simplify processes, increase speed and enhance security. SNP won the project together with its strategic partner delaware, which confirms the success of the SNP partner strategy. The order volume is approximately EUR 1.6 million.

Gregor Stöckler, COO of SNP, says: “Our partner business is a key part of our growth strategy. By expanding it, we are increasing our international reach and can support even more companies in implementing their data transformation processes. In the first nine months of 2022, we were able to increase revenues from our partner business by more than 50 percent compared with the previous year. We will continue to build on this dynamic growth.”

The project began in September 2022 and involves the migration of systems in Europe as well as in the USA and Canada. SNP is ensuring a smooth move to the cloud thanks to its experience, expertise and ability to perform the international implementation in parallel. 

 

About SNP

SNP (ticker: SHF.DE) helps companies worldwide to unlock the full potential of their data and shape their own tailored journey towards a digital future.

SNP’s Data-Excellence Platform CrystalBridge® and the BLUEFIELD™ approach have set a comprehensive industry standard for restructuring and modernizing SAP systems faster and more securely while harnessing data-driven innovations in the cloud.

The company serves around 1,800 customers of all sizes and in all industries worldwide, including 21 of the DAX40 and 95 of the Fortune 500. The SNP Group has around 1,400 employees worldwide at over 40 locations in 15 countries. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, and generated revenues of approximately EUR 167 million in the 2021 fiscal year.

More information is available at www.snpgroup.com

 

Contact person at SNP:

Marcel Wiskow

Director Investor Relations

Tel.: +49 6221 6425-637

E-mail: marcel.wiskow@snpgroup.com


08.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
Speyerer Str. 4
69115 Heidelberg
Germany
Phone: +49 6221 6425 637, +49 6221 6425 172
Fax: +49 6221 6425 20
E-mail: investor.relations@snpgroup.com
Internet: www.snpgroup.com
ISIN: DE0007203705
WKN: 720370
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1507871

 
End of News EQS News Service

1507871  08.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1507871&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE
03:09aLeading Global Brewery Group Migrates SAP Systems to Microsoft Azure Cloud with SNP
EQ
12/01Snp Schneider Neureither & Partner : Finances Itself Sustainably
PU
11/28Dd : SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: Michael Hans Eberhardt, sell
EQ
11/07Snp Completes Ceo Transition : Dr. Jens Amail to Take Over as New CEO in January 2023
EQ
11/07Snp Schneider-neureither & Partner S :
EQ
11/04SNP Integrates Sustainability Component into Debt Financing for the First Time
EQ
11/02Dd : SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE : Notification and public disclosure of transac..
EQ
10/28Snp Schneider Neureither & Partner : Investor Presentation Q3 2022
PU
10/27SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter an..
CI
10/27SAP Presents Quarterly Report for the First Nine Months of 2022
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 174 M 182 M 182 M
Net income 2022 4,94 M 5,19 M 5,19 M
Net Debt 2022 56,1 M 58,8 M 58,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 35,2x
Yield 2022 0,04%
Capitalization 172 M 180 M 180 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,31x
EV / Sales 2023 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 1 309
Free-Float 50,7%
Chart SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE
Duration : Period :
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 23,60 €
Average target price 27,33 €
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Eberhardt Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Thorsten Grenz Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Richard Roy Chairman
Herbert Schuster Chief Information Officer
Steele Arbeeny Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE-39.83%180
ACCENTURE PLC-30.84%180 638
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-9.57%150 266
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION10.18%133 151
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.4.85%107 532
INFOSYS LIMITED-14.95%81 795