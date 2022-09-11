Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHF   DE0007203705

SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE

(SHF)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36 2022-09-09 am EDT
22.60 EUR   -1.31%
Major shareholders intend to restructure the board of directors of the SNP SE

09/11/2022 | 04:11pm EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Restructure of Company
Major shareholders intend to restructure the board of directors of the SNP SE

11-Sep-2022 / 22:09 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Major shareholders intend to restructure the board of directors of the SNP SE
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE hereby announces that the shareholders Wolfgang Marguerre and SN Assets GmbH have expressed their unconditioned intention to propose to an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting to revoke the appointment of Prof. Dr. Christoph Hütten, Sebastian Reppegather and Richard Roy and to elect two new board members. Moreover, it is intended to propose to alter the smaller board of directors into a supervisory board and thereby to transition from a monistic into a dualistic governance structure. The decision of the board of directors to convoke an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting will be drawn once a valid demand for such convocation by these shareholders is made.

About SNP

SNP is one of the world’s leading providers of software for the management of complex digital transformation processes. Unlike traditional IT consulting in an ERP environment, SNP employs an automated approach that uses proprietary software. With the data transformation platform CrystalBridge(R) and the SNP BLUEFIELDTM approach, IT landscapes can be restructured and modernized much faster and more securely, and data can be securely migrated to new systems or cloud environments. This provides customers with clear qualitative benefits while also reducing their investment of time and expense.

The SNP Group has around 1,350 employees worldwide. Headquartered in Heidelberg, the company generated revenue of approximately € 167 million in the 2021 fiscal year. SNP’s customers are global corporations from all industries. SNP was founded in 1994 and has been publicly traded since 2000. As of August 2014, the company is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE0007203705). Since 2017, the company has operated as a European stock corporation (Societas Europaea/SE).

Further information is available at www.snpgroup.com

SNP contact:

Marcel Wiskow
Director Investor Relations
Tel. +49 6221 6425-637
Email: Marcel.Wiskow@snpgroup.com

 

11-Sep-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
Speyerer Str. 4
69115 Heidelberg
Germany
Phone: +49 6221 6425 637, +49 6221 6425 172
Fax: +49 6221 6425 20
E-mail: investor.relations@snpgroup.com
Internet: www.snpgroup.com
ISIN: DE0007203705
WKN: 720370
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1439783

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1439783  11-Sep-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1439783&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 182 M 183 M 183 M
Net income 2022 6,48 M 6,51 M 6,51 M
Net Debt 2022 51,3 M 51,5 M 51,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,2x
Yield 2022 0,07%
Capitalization 164 M 165 M 165 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,19x
EV / Sales 2023 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 1 335
Free-Float 56,9%
