    SHF   DE0007203705

SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE

(SHF)
No One-Size-Fits-All Path: Why the Optimal Migration to SAP S/4HANA Depends on Options

07/23/2021 | 07:18am EDT
No One-Size-Fits-All Path: Why the Optimal Migration to SAP S/4HANA Depends on Options

Digital transformation takes many forms. There are as many different transformation projects as there are businesses looking to reap new value in some way: migrating to SAP S/4HANA; migrating to the cloud; merging multiple systems into one; performing across-the-board technical upgrades versus fresh implementations; merging, acquiring, or divesting from other businesses; and preserving and carrying forward historical data-or not.

This ASUG member blog post was written by Dr. Steele Arbeeny, CTO of SNP Group.

Click here to read the full article.

Disclaimer

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 169 M 199 M 199 M
Net income 2021 6,00 M 7,06 M 7,06 M
Net Debt 2021 58,0 M 68,2 M 68,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 64,5x
Yield 2021 0,31%
Capitalization 410 M 483 M 482 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,76x
EV / Sales 2022 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 1 588
Free-Float 59,6%
Chart SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE
Duration : Period :
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 57,40 €
Average target price 70,33 €
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Eberhardt Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Heiner Diefenbach Chief Financial Officer
Claus E. Heinrich Chairman
Achim Westermann Chief Technical Officer
Herbert Schuster Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE-5.75%511
ACCENTURE PLC20.31%186 855
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LIMITED12.35%168 660
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION11.78%131 205
INFOSYS LIMITED26.63%90 140
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.16.04%83 980