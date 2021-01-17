Post-merger Integration: Schwenk Zement KG relies on CrystalBridge®

SNP enables post-merger integration without costly adaptation of processes, data and customizing - Go-live completely remotely

For the integration of the SAP systems of a newly acquired cement plant in Latvia, the building materials manufacturer Schwenk Zement KG relied on BLUEFIELD™ powered by CrystalBridge® and thus led the project to success. The integration took a 1:1 approach and the go-live was carried out completely remotely. A vendor SAP ERP system was integrated with Schwenk Zement's SAP system. The target system included the FI, CO, SD, MM and PM modules. The data, customizing and processes were transferred as they were implemented. There was no standardization or harmonization of data or processes. The data migration also included all historical data.

Schwenk chooses SNP for Post-Merger Integration

Thanks to BLUEFIELD™ powered by CrystalBridge®, the data and customizing could be transferred without extensive customization and harmonization. In the process, the functionality of all important SAP functions and processes had to be secured from day 1. This was also made possible by simplified reconciliation in the event of process changes.

Successful Collaboration

Schwenk is particularly satisfied with the remote support provided by SNP, the reliability of the SNP project team, the strong management support during the implementation phase of this vital project, and the overall successful cooperation under difficult conditions.

Project implemented remotely despite Corona

Despite the global spread of COVID-19 and the associated constraints, all activities in the final project phase were carried out remotely, according to plan and on schedule, and all agreed objectives were achieved. SNP has thus once again demonstrated its core competence in implementing projects remotely - an important aspect for SNP customers and partners, especially in times of Corona.