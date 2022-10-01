|
EQS-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Richard Roy Appointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors of SNP SE
01-Oct-2022 / 10:49 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Richard Roy Appointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors of SNP SE
Heidelberg, October 1st, 2022 – In its meeting today, the Board of Directors of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE appointed Richard Roy from among its members as the new Chairman of the Board. Richard Roy succeeds Prof. Dr. Claus E. Heinrich, who stepped down from his position as a member of the Board of Directors of the company for personal reasons with effect from September 30, 2022.
Contact person at SNP:
Marcel Wiskow
Director Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 6221 6425-637
E-mail: marcel.wiskow@snpgroup.com
01-Oct-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
|
|Speyerer Str. 4
|
|69115 Heidelberg
|
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 6221 6425 637, +49 6221 6425 172
|Fax:
|+49 6221 6425 20
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@snpgroup.com
|Internet:
|www.snpgroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007203705
|WKN:
|720370
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1454853
|
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1454853 01-Oct-2022 CET/CEST