  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHF   DE0007203705

SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE

(SHF)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36 2022-09-30 am EDT
15.40 EUR   +1.72%
04:54aRichard Roy Appointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors of SNP SE
EQ
04:51aRichard Roy Appointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors of SNP SE
EQ
09/29Snp Meta Study : Companies Are Increasingly Relying on SAP S/4HANA
EQ
Richard Roy Appointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors of SNP SE

10/01/2022 | 04:54am EDT
EQS-News: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Richard Roy Appointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors of SNP SE

01.10.2022 / 10:52 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Richard Roy Appointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors of SNP SE

Heidelberg, October 1st, 2022 – In its meeting today, the Board of Directors of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE appointed Richard Roy from among its members as the new Chairman of the Board. Richard Roy succeeds Prof. Dr. Claus E. Heinrich, who stepped down from his position as a member of the Board of Directors of the company for personal reasons with effect from September 30, 2022. SNP would like to thank Mr Heinrich for his great commitment to the company during his time as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

With Richard Roy, a manager who is extremely experienced both in SNP's industry and in administrative and supervisory board topics is taking over as Chairman of the Board of Directors. He was, among other things, Chairman of the Executive Board of Microsoft Germany and responsible worldwide for the Microsoft OEM and SME business, as well as Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of Swisscom AG and Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the German IXOS AG.

In addition to Richard Roy, the Board of Directors continues to include Dr. Karl Benedikt Biesinger as Deputy Chairman, Prof. Dr. Christoph Hütten and Sebastian Reppegather. Richard Roy comments: "My focus is to continue, together with my colleagues on the Board of Directors, the work started after our election last year to move SNP forward."

 

Contact person at SNP:

Marcel Wiskow
Director Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 6221 6425-637
E-mail: marcel.wiskow@snpgroup.com


01.10.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
Speyerer Str. 4
69115 Heidelberg
Germany
Phone: +49 6221 6425 637, +49 6221 6425 172
Fax: +49 6221 6425 20
E-mail: investor.relations@snpgroup.com
Internet: www.snpgroup.com
ISIN: DE0007203705
WKN: 720370
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1454855

 
End of News EQS News Service

1454855  01.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1454855&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
