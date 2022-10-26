Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHF   DE0007203705

SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE

(SHF)
01:20 2022-10-26 pm EDT
15.10 EUR   -2.08%
01:14pSNP Prepares for Handover to New CEO in 2023
EQ
10/25SNP SE announces preliminary results for the first nine months of 2022 and updates forecast for the full year 2022
EQ
10/24Snp Schneider Neureither & Partner : and EY Chile Enter into Strategic Partnership
PU
SNP Prepares for Handover to New CEO in 2023

10/26/2022 | 01:14pm EDT
EQS-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Personnel
SNP Prepares for Handover to New CEO in 2023

26-Oct-2022 / 19:12 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of Insider Information Pursuant to Article 17 MAR

SNP Prepares for Handover to New CEO in 2023

Heidelberg, Germany, October 26, 2022 – In the context of the long-term succession planning, Michael Eberhardt, CEO and Managing Director of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE (ISIN: DE0007203705), expressed his wish at the beginning of the year 2022 to leave the company as part of an organized handover in the 2023 fiscal year. In response, the Board of Directors of SNP SE immediately began to search for suitable candidates. The search is now in its final stages, and a successor will be chosen in the next few weeks from the now smaller pool of candidates. Each of the candidates would be able to take on the position from the start of 2023. The Board of Directors has requested that Michael Eberhardt remain with the company until the organized handover has been completed.

The Board of Directors sincerely thanks Michael Eberhardt for his vision, his commitment and his passion. He took on the position of CEO at a very difficult time, and led SNP through a period of great economic and societal uncertainty with prudence and clarity.

 

SNP contact:

Marcel Wiskow

Director lnvestor Relations

Tel: +49 6221 6425-637

Email: marcel.wiskow@snpgroup.com

 

26-Oct-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
Speyerer Str. 4
69115 Heidelberg
Germany
Phone: +49 6221 6425 637, +49 6221 6425 172
Fax: +49 6221 6425 20
E-mail: investor.relations@snpgroup.com
Internet: www.snpgroup.com
ISIN: DE0007203705
WKN: 720370
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1472967

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1472967  26-Oct-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1472967&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 179 M 179 M 179 M
Net income 2022 6,01 M 6,00 M 6,00 M
Net Debt 2022 51,4 M 51,3 M 51,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,4x
Yield 2022 0,11%
Capitalization 112 M 112 M 112 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,91x
EV / Sales 2023 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 1 335
Free-Float 55,6%
Chart SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE
Duration : Period :
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 15,42 €
Average target price 41,90 €
Spread / Average Target 172%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Eberhardt Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Thorsten Grenz Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Richard Roy Chairman
Herbert Schuster Chief Information Officer
Steele Arbeeny Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE-60.68%112
ACCENTURE PLC-32.31%176 807
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-15.41%140 306
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-0.55%120 060
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-3.58%98 740
INFOSYS LIMITED-19.15%77 642