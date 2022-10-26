EQS-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Personnel

SNP Prepares for Handover to New CEO in 2023



26-Oct-2022 / 19:12 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of Insider Information Pursuant to Article 17 MAR

SNP Prepares for Handover to New CEO in 2023

Heidelberg, Germany, October 26, 2022 – In the context of the long-term succession planning, Michael Eberhardt, CEO and Managing Director of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE (ISIN: DE0007203705), expressed his wish at the beginning of the year 2022 to leave the company as part of an organized handover in the 2023 fiscal year. In response, the Board of Directors of SNP SE immediately began to search for suitable candidates. The search is now in its final stages, and a successor will be chosen in the next few weeks from the now smaller pool of candidates. Each of the candidates would be able to take on the position from the start of 2023. The Board of Directors has requested that Michael Eberhardt remain with the company until the organized handover has been completed.

The Board of Directors sincerely thanks Michael Eberhardt for his vision, his commitment and his passion. He took on the position of CEO at a very difficult time, and led SNP through a period of great economic and societal uncertainty with prudence and clarity.

SNP contact:

Marcel Wiskow

Director lnvestor Relations

Tel: +49 6221 6425-637

Email: marcel.wiskow@snpgroup.com