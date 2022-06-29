Log in
    SHF   DE0007203705

SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE

(SHF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:11 2022-06-29 am EDT
25.18 EUR   +2.34%
06/29/2022 | 05:02am EDT
SNP Presents Next Generation of CrystalBridge Software Platform
EQ
05/03SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/02SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
SNP Presents Next Generation of CrystalBridge Software Platform

06/29/2022 | 05:02am EDT
DGAP-News: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Product Launch
SNP Presents Next Generation of CrystalBridge Software Platform

29.06.2022 / 11:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

SNP Presents Next Generation of CrystalBridge Software Platform

- Stronger market position as a software provider for data migrations and data management in the SAP environment.

- Customers gain a 360-degree view of their system landscapes for transformation, data quality, data management and compliance.

- Expansion of the software platform and the cloud business is part of the ELEVATE growth strategy.

Heidelberg, June 29, 2022 – Heidelberg-based software and consulting company SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE, a leading provider of software for digital transformations and automated data migrations in the SAP environment, has unveiled the next generation of its CrystalBridge software platform at Transformation World 2022. The innovations comprise even more comprehensive data analytics including benchmarking and monitoring, better cloud integration and connectivity, and extensive data management solutions. Customers gain comprehensive support for the challenges posed by their data and can implement their digital transformations even more quickly, efficiently and cost-effectively.

Michael Eberhardt, CEO of SNP: “The new generation of CrystalBridge is a key element of our ELEVATE growth strategy. We are strengthening our position as an innovative software company and offering our customers and partners an even more comprehensive software portfolio. In this way, SNP is becoming a software company that offers additional solutions beyond digital data transformation in the areas of data management and data analytics, enabling us to tap into new growth markets in the cloud business.”

Leveraging data as a strategic resource through innovative data management solutions

As a strategic addition beyond the data transformation itself, SNP now offers software solutions for further challenges related to business data: from data integration and masking sensitive data to data archiving and system decommissioning.

SNP software can provide the high-quality SAP data that is necessary for system processes to run smoothly and efficiently. This allows customers to focus on exactly the data they need in their SAP environment. The selected SAP data is migrated to on-premises, cloud or hybrid environments whose innovation potential creates maximum value.

In the future, SNP will also offer analyses and transformations for the rapidly growing areas of analytics and cloud data warehouses as well as enable data integrations and evaluations between SAP and non-SAP system landscapes. By archiving or deleting legacy or temporary data, organizations can reduce the load on their databases, ensure compliance, slow down data growth, and reduce operating and maintenance costs for storage capacity.

SNP also has the largest SAP-independent benchmark database, which contains over 4,000 system scans. In the future, benchmarking will allow companies to comparatively examine and optimize the quality, processing and value creation of their data in competitive markets. Another benefit for customers is the AI-driven automation that comes with a high level of industrialization, which will simplify the entire transformation process.


About SNP
SNP is a world-leading provider of software for managing complex digital transformation processes. Instead of traditional IT consulting in the ERP environment, SNP offers an automated approach using specially developed software: The data transformation platform CrystalBridge® and the SNP BLUEFIELDTM approach allow companies to restructure and modernize their IT landscapes much more quickly as well as migrate to new systems or cloud environments more securely. This gives customers clear qualitative advantages while at the same time reducing their time and costs.

The SNP Group has around 1,300 employees worldwide. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, and generated revenues of around EUR 167 million in the 2021 fiscal year. It serves multinational companies in all industries. SNP was established in 1994, went public in 2000, and has been listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since August 2014 (ISIN DE0007203705). Since 2017, the company has been trading as a European company (Societas Europaea/SE).

More information is available at www.snpgroup.com

Contact person at SNP
Marcel Wiskow
Director Investor Relations
Phone: +49 6221 6425-637
Email: marcel.wiskow@snpgroup.com


29.06.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
Speyerer Str. 4
69115 Heidelberg
Germany
Phone: +49 6221 6425 637, +49 6221 6425 172
Fax: +49 6221 6425 20
E-mail: investor.relations@snpgroup.com
Internet: www.snpgroup.com
ISIN: DE0007203705
WKN: 720370
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1385941

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1385941  29.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1385941&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
