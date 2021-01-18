Log in
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE

SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE

(SHF)
  Report
News 
Press Releases

SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner : E.ON Chooses SNP Software for SAP S/4HANA Transformation

01/18/2021 | 05:20am EST
E.ON Chooses SNP Software for SAP S/4HANA Transformation
  • - Five-year contract with a volume in the lower double-digit million range
  • - Strong focus on software usage by E.ON and SNP employees®

Heidelberg, Germany, January 18, 2021 - SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE, a world-leading provider of software solutions for digital transformation processes and automated data migration in the SAP environment, won the contract to carry out the migration of the largest SAP S/4HANA project at a German energy supply company in December. E.ON opted for the data transformation platform CrystalBridge® due to its highly automated solutions for all IT and business transformations as well as cloud migrations. The contract volume is in the lower double-digit million range and includes licenses and related consulting services.

E.ON had already opted for software and consulting from SNP in the past in order to merge or split SAP systems as part of integrations and disintegrations. The software license that has now been agreed successfully continues this approach, allowing the company to build up transformation expertise within its own organization using its own resources.

Michael Syring, Head of Corporate Digital Technology at E.ON, says: 'We have already had very positive experiences with SNP's consulting teams and their transformation software, and we are building on this expertise once again. Harmonizing and migrating data from different sources is key for achieving consistent digitization at E.ON.'

Michael Eberhardt, CEO of SNP, explains: 'We are delighted that E.ON has placed its trust in us once more. This lighthouse project will again enable us to demonstrate the benefits that companies gain by using our software to perform complex business transformations and data migrations. Winning the contract is a validation for our work and strengthens our market position.'

About SNP

SNP is a world-leading provider of software for managing complex digital transformation processes. Instead of traditional IT consulting in the ERP environment, SNP offers an automated solution using specially developed software: The Data Transformation Platform CrystalBridge® and the SNP BLUEFIELD™ approach allow companies to restructure and modernize their IT landscapes much more quickly and selectively as well as migrate to new systems or cloud environments more securely. This provides them with clear qualitative advantages while at the same time significantly reducing time and costs.

The SNP Group has around 1,500 employees worldwide. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, and generated revenue of around EUR 145 million in the 2019 fiscal year. It serves multinational customers and partners in all industries. SNP was established in 1994, went public in 2000, has been listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since August 2014 (ISIN DE0007203705) and was admitted to the SDAX in March 2020. Since 2017, the company has been trading as a European company (Societas Europaea/SE).

More information is available at www.snpgroup.com

Contact:

Nicole Huber

Executive Vice President Corporate Development

Phone: +49 6221 6425-920

Email: Nicole.Huber@snpgroup.com

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE

Dossenheimer Landstraße 100 | 69121 Heidelberg

Tel.: + 49 6221 6425-0 | Fax: + 49 6221 6425-20

E-mail: info@snpgroup.com

Internet: www.snpgroup.com

Disclaimer

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 10:19:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
