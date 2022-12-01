Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHF   DE0007203705

SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE

(SHF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:05 2022-12-01 am EST
25.03 EUR   +1.32%
04:04aSnp Schneider Neureither & Partner : Finances Itself Sustainably
PU
11/28Dd : SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: Michael Hans Eberhardt, sell
EQ
11/07Snp Completes Ceo Transition : Dr. Jens Amail to Take Over as New CEO in January 2023
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner : Finances Itself Sustainably

12/01/2022 | 04:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SNP Finances Itself Sustainably

SNP SE is breaking new ground in debt financing. For the first time, the Heidelberg-based software provider has reached an agreement on sustainable financing together with Commerzbank AG. The sustainability component is linked to the achievement or non-achievement of KPIs in the areas of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG).

In this way, SNP is taking the next step towards more sustainability. For the second time, the company has published an audited non-financial Group report, in which it reports comprehensively on the measures taken to combat corruption and bribery, employee matters, customer relationships, social commitment and environmental protection. "For us, corporate social responsibility means fulfilling our responsibilities and acting sustainably. Sustainable growth for our employees, customers, shareholders and for society forms the core of our corporate strategy," says Michael Eberhardt, CEO of SNP.

We have now integrated a supplementary ESG component into our existing debt financing. This ESG-linked loan is a credit model that creates financial incentives for sustainable business by linking interest rates to sustainability goals.

"With this financing, SNP is reinforcing its commitment to a corporate culture characterized by sustainability and is prepared to be measured against its own sustainability goals," says Siegfried Stangohr, branch manager at Commerzbank Mannheim.

"Sustainability is becoming increasingly important for society, for us as a company and for the capital market. For us, it is therefore a logical step to integrate this topic into our financing now too," explains Michael Eberhardt with regard to the new financing.

Attachments

Disclaimer

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE published this content on 01 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2022 09:03:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE
04:04aSnp Schneider Neureither & Partner : Finances Itself Sustainably
PU
11/28Dd : SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: Michael Hans Eberhardt, sell
EQ
11/07Snp Completes Ceo Transition : Dr. Jens Amail to Take Over as New CEO in January 2023
EQ
11/07Snp Schneider-neureither & Partner S :
EQ
11/04SNP Integrates Sustainability Component into Debt Financing for the First Time
EQ
11/02Dd : SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE : Notification and public disclosure of transac..
EQ
10/28Snp Schneider Neureither & Partner : Investor Presentation Q3 2022
PU
10/27SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter an..
CI
10/27SAP Presents Quarterly Report for the First Nine Months of 2022
EQ
10/27Snp Schneider Neureither & Partner : Interim Statement Q3/2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 174 M 179 M 179 M
Net income 2022 4,94 M 5,10 M 5,10 M
Net Debt 2022 56,1 M 57,8 M 57,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 36,9x
Yield 2022 0,04%
Capitalization 180 M 185 M 185 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,36x
EV / Sales 2023 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 1 309
Free-Float 50,7%
Chart SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE
Duration : Period :
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 24,70 €
Average target price 27,33 €
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Eberhardt Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Thorsten Grenz Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Richard Roy Chairman
Herbert Schuster Chief Information Officer
Steele Arbeeny Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE-37.02%185
ACCENTURE PLC-30.53%189 610
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-9.30%152 328
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION11.40%134 624
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.4.25%109 573
INFOSYS LIMITED-13.39%84 210