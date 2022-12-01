SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner : Finances Itself Sustainably

SNP Finances Itself Sustainably

SNP SE is breaking new ground in debt financing. For the first time, the Heidelberg-based software provider has reached an agreement on sustainable financing together with Commerzbank AG. The sustainability component is linked to the achievement or non-achievement of KPIs in the areas of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG).

In this way, SNP is taking the next step towards more sustainability. For the second time, the company has published an audited non-financial Group report, in which it reports comprehensively on the measures taken to combat corruption and bribery, employee matters, customer relationships, social commitment and environmental protection. "For us, corporate social responsibility means fulfilling our responsibilities and acting sustainably. Sustainable growth for our employees, customers, shareholders and for society forms the core of our corporate strategy," says Michael Eberhardt, CEO of SNP.

We have now integrated a supplementary ESG component into our existing debt financing. This ESG-linked loan is a credit model that creates financial incentives for sustainable business by linking interest rates to sustainability goals.

"With this financing, SNP is reinforcing its commitment to a corporate culture characterized by sustainability and is prepared to be measured against its own sustainability goals," says Siegfried Stangohr, branch manager at Commerzbank Mannheim.

"Sustainability is becoming increasingly important for society, for us as a company and for the capital market. For us, it is therefore a logical step to integrate this topic into our financing now too," explains Michael Eberhardt with regard to the new financing.