SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner : Gulf Business Machines and SNP Form Strategic Alliance Targeting the Middle East SAP Market

Heidelberg, Germany | Singapore | Dubai, UAE, October 20, 2021- Gulf Business Machines (GBM), a UAE-based leading end-to-end digital solutions provider, has signed a Silver Partnership deal with SNP Transformations SEA Pte Ltd., a subsidiary of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE (SNP SE), a world-leading provider of software solutions for digital transformation processes and automated data migrations, to license and distribute SNP software in the Middle East region.

The alliance will combine the business advisory, implementation and management experience of GBM with SNP's software-centric BLUEFIELD™ approach powered by CrystalBridge® - The Data Transformation Platform, that flexibly incorporates the best of the Greenfield (new implementation) and Brownfield (system conversion) approaches. The joint offering will support SAP customers in developing a business case and a roadmap for their digital transformation journey with a 360-degree visualization and simulation as well as cost optimization and risk mitigation. The end-to-end data transformation and data life cycle management will deliver a seamless transition for scenarios such as the SAP move to any cloud, S/4HANA, mergers and acquisitions, carve-outs, interface discovery or operational transfer pricing, amongst others. In addition, the accelerated innovation platform will also support digitalization for big data, data warehouse management and governance, data archiving, and decommissioning of legacy systems.



Cherif Morcos, Vice President of Digital Business Solutions, GBM, said, "We are excited to join forces with SNP and their automated software-based approach, taking our SAP business enablement expertise to the next level in the Middle East region - covering the GCC markets and with a specific emphasis on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) market as a key focus to build on this partnership.

With SNP's reliable and proven methodology of selective data transformations and simultaneous launches of multiple projects in a single go-live, our customers will benefit from fast, secure and low-risk SAP transformations with full transparency from planning to implementation, consuming fewer resources and ensuring business agility."



In an official announcement, Gerald Faust, Managing Director & CEO, Asia Pacific and Middle East, SNP Transformations SEA Pte Ltd., added, "We are pleased to strengthen our strategic focus in the Middle East market through our alliance with GBM, offering a comprehensive software-centric suite of data transformation and data life cycle management for the SAP environment with minimal business disruption. Thus, we are setting up enterprises to drive continuous operational efficiencies, digital transformation and innovation as well with technologies such as AI, the cloud and data analytics."



Giving a regional perspective, Ravi Mahalingam, Managing Director Middle East, SNP, commented, "In a traditional approach to any SAP migration, a selective migration, if at all possible, implies a very time-consuming project with many manual and error-prone steps. From our partnership with GBM, industry-wide SAP customers can expect predictability with an automated and accelerated pathway to business-critical projects like cloud migrations and the move to S/4HANA, leveraging the power of software automation together with unparalleled visibility and analytics in near-zero downtime."



Learn more about the partnership in the virtual event: Fast-track SAP move to Azure with CrystalBridge® and explore the whitepaper Remote Migration - Switch to SAP S/4HANA at any time.

About Gulf Business Machines (GBM)



With more than 30 years of experience, 7 offices and over 1500 employees across the region - Gulf Business Machines (GBM) is a leading end-to-end digital solutions provider, offering the region's broadest portfolio, including industry-leading digital infrastructure, digital business solutions, security and services.



We have nurtured partnerships with the world's leading technology companies and invested in a talented, skilled workforce to implement solutions that cater to customer's specific, complex and diverse business needs. With on-the ground, readily available expertise, GBM provides round-the-clock support to customers across the region.



For more information, visit: Gulf Business Machines

About SNP

SNP is a world-leading provider of software for managing complex digital transformation processes. Instead of traditional IT consulting in the ERP environment, SNP offers an automated approach using specially developed software: The Data Transformation Platform CrystalBridge(R) and the SNP BLUEFIELD™approach allow companies to restructure and modernize their IT landscapes much more quickly and securely as well as migrate to new systems or cloud environments more securely. This gives customers clear qualitative advantages while at the same time reducing their time and costs.



The SNP Group has around 1,600 employees worldwide. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, and generated revenues of around EUR 144 million in the 2020 fiscal year. It serves multinational companies in all industries. SNP was established in 1994, went public in 2000, and has been listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since August 2014 (ISIN DE0007203705). Since 2017, the company has been trading as a European company (Societas Europaea/SE).

More information is available at

