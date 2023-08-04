Dear Shareholders,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

We want to take stock after the first six months of the year and look back at what was an eventful and successful first half of 2023 - impressively reflected in our financial performance indicators:

Order entry increases significantly

At approximately € 109 million, order entry across the Group in the first half of 2023 was up roughly 32% over the previous year - we achieved this exclusively with deals in the respective areas of our core business.

The high growth rates generated by our strategically important partner business played a major role in the good order situation; order entry with partners increased 46% in the first half year to approximately € 41 million.

We also saw a significant rise in SAP S/4HANA projects, both in the number of projects and in the project volumes. At around €55 million in the first half of 2023, order entry is significantly higher than the previous year's level of €30 million. This means that the SAP S/4HANA projects now account for more than half of our total order entry.