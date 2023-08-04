HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT 2023
2
KEY FIGURES
in € million, unless otherwise indicated
Order entry
Revenue
EBITDA
EBIT
Profit or loss for the period
Earnings per share (in €)
Operating cash flow
Cash and cash equivalents
Employees as of June 30
H1 2023
109.4
95.6
8.6
3.5
1.6
0.23
-9.0
24.9
1,361
H1 2022
82.6
83.3
7.2
1.8
0.1
0.02
-12.6
24.6
1,323
Delta
+26.8
+12.3
+1.4
+1.6
+1.5
+0.21
+3.6
+0.2
+38
Delta in %
in € million, unless otherwise indicated
+32.2
Order entry
+14.7
Revenue
+20.0
EBITDA
+89.3
EBIT
+1,153.9
Profit or loss for the period
+1,050.0
Earnings per share (in €)
-28.9
Operating cash flow
+0.9
+2.9
Q2 2023
51.0
48.5
3.6
1.0
0.3
0.04
-7.9
Q2 2022
38.5
42.3
3.4
0.7
0.7
0.10
-7.4
Delta
Delta in %
+12.5
+32.2
+6.2
+14.7
+0.2
+4.4
+0.3
+44.0
-0.4
-53.3
+0.06
-60.0
-0.5
+6.6
HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT 2023
3
CONTENT
5 Letter from the CEO
9 SNP in the Capital Markets
INTERIM GROUP MANAGEMENT REPORT
- SNP at a Glance
- Economic Report
- Significant Events
- Risks and Opportunities Report
- Forecast
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
21 Consolidated Balance Sheet
- Consolidated Income Statement
- Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
- Consolidated Cash Flow Statement
- Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
- Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
- Segment Reporting
- Responsibility Statement
FURTHER INFORMATION
- Disclaimer
- Contact
4
Dr. Jens Amail, CEO
HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT 2023
5
LETTER FROM THE CEO
Dear Shareholders,
Ladies and Gentlemen,
We want to take stock after the first six months of the year and look back at what was an eventful and successful first half of 2023 - impressively reflected in our financial performance indicators:
Order entry increases significantly
At approximately € 109 million, order entry across the Group in the first half of 2023 was up roughly 32% over the previous year - we achieved this exclusively with deals in the respective areas of our core business.
The high growth rates generated by our strategically important partner business played a major role in the good order situation; order entry with partners increased 46% in the first half year to approximately € 41 million.
We also saw a significant rise in SAP S/4HANA projects, both in the number of projects and in the project volumes. At around €55 million in the first half of 2023, order entry is significantly higher than the previous year's level of €30 million. This means that the SAP S/4HANA projects now account for more than half of our total order entry.
Group revenue: 15% increase in both Q1 and Q2
We were able to build on the growth achieved in the first quarter. Group revenue in the first six months of the fiscal year rose by 15% year-over-year to around €96 million.
Our internationalization strategy is proving to be successful. We achieved disproportionately high growth rates outside our core region of Central Europe; high double-digit growth rates were recorded in the UKI and USA regions.
As we had announced previously, our strong international momentum is reinforcing our strategy of penetrating further attractive markets: Since the end of last year, we have been active in Mexico, one of the largest SAP markets in Latin America, and we are currently opening additional offices in São Paolo and Dubai.
Positive operating trend in a robust and growing market
Operating earnings (EBIT) are on a growth course compared with 2022. At € 3.5 million, we are well ahead of last year's figure of € 1.8 million; we would have seen an even greater improvement in earnings if not for the negative currency effects and extraordinary one-off charges arising from the takeover offer.
