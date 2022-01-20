SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner : Peter Bosley-Sharpe Leads SNP into Next Growth Phase in UK and Ireland

Peter Bosley-Sharpe Leads SNP into Next Growth Phase in UK and Ireland

London (United Kingdom) / Heidelberg, January 18, 2022- SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE, a world-leading provider of software solutions for digital transformation processes and automated data migrations in the SAP environment, has appointed a new managing director in the United Kingdom and Ireland (UKI) region. Peter Bosley-Sharpe has recently taken charge of the business and intends to expand the company's market position in the region.



Peter Bosley-Sharpe has over 20 years of experience in the areas of SAP and digital transformation. In his last role, he was a Director at Deloitte; prior to that, he was a Client Partner at Deloitte's subsidiary Keytree. Throughout his career, Peter Bosley-Sharpe has held global management positions at consulting firms as well as program and project manager roles at user companies. He brings with him comprehensive knowledge of SAP ERP ECC 6.0, SAP S/4HANA, and the Greenfield and Brownfield transformation approaches.

In Peter Bosley-Sharpe, we are pleased to have found a competent and highly experienced IT manager for the UKI region," said Gregor Stöckler, COO of SNP SE. "We have a great opportunity in the UK to build something truly exceptional. Many important and successful companies have and will keep their headquarters in the UK or Ireland. We see a growing market in which we are extremely well positioned thanks to our range of services for SAP user companies."

We have an excellent team and a strong position in the UK. In particular, the software-based approach to transformations for mergers and acquisitions, migrations to the cloud and to SAP S/4HANA convinced me to take on this exciting role. From this stable platform, we are embarking on a new growth phase," explains new Managing Director Peter Bosley-Sharpe. "I look forward to accompanying SNP on its continued strong growth path in the UK and Ireland in the coming years."

Peter Bosley-Sharpe is the new managing director of SNP UKI

About SNP

SNP is a world-leading provider of software for managing complex digital transformation processes. Instead of traditional IT consulting in the ERP environment, SNP offers an automated approach using specially developed software: The Data Transformation Platform CrystalBridge® and the SNP BLUEFIELD™ approach allow companies to restructure and modernize their IT landscapes much more quickly and securely as well as migrate to new systems or cloud environments more securely. This gives customers clear qualitative advantages while at the same time reducing their time and costs.



The SNP Group has around 1,600 employees worldwide. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, and generated preliminary revenues of around EUR 166 million in the 2021 fiscal year. It serves multinational companies in all industries. SNP was established in 1994, went public in 2000, and has been listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since August 2014 (ISIN DE0007203705). Since 2017, the company has been trading as a European company (Societas Europaea/SE).



More information is available on our home page



Contact person at SNP

Marcel Wiskow

Director Investor Relations

Tel.: +49 6221 6425-637

E-mail: marcel.wiskow@snpgroup.com



SNP UKI contact person

Michelle Janz

Tel.: +44 (0) 7827 447987

E-mail: michelle.janz@snpgroup.com

