02:38pSnp Schneider Neureither & Partner : Prepares for Handover to New CEO
PU
01:14pSNP Prepares for Handover to New CEO in 2023
EQ
10/25SNP SE announces preliminary results for the first nine months of 2022 and updates forecast for the full year 2022
EQ
SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner : Prepares for Handover to New CEO

10/26/2022 | 02:38pm EDT
SNP Prepares for Handover to New CEO

Heidelberg, October 26, 2022- The software and consulting company SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE, a leading provider of software for digital transformations and automated data migrations in the SAP environment, prepares for the handover to a new CEO. At the beginning of the year, Michael Eberhardt expressed his wish to leave the company in the course of 2023 as part of long-term succession planning and a well-planned transition. As a result, SNP's Board of Directors immediately initiated the search for suitable candidates.

The Board of Directors has made progress in the search and a successor will be chosen in the next few weeks from a now small pool of candidates. Each of the candidates would be able to onboard in early 2023. The Board of Directors has requested that Michael Eberhardt remains with the company until the organized handover has been completed.


"We sincerely thank Michael Eberhardt for his far-sightedness, commitment and passion. He took on the position of CEO at a very difficult time and led SNP through a period of great economic and social uncertainty with diligence and clarity," explains SNP's Chairman of the Board Richard Roy.

"The decision was not easy for me. But I also felt that it was time to hand over," says Michael Eberhardt. "I am very proud of what we have achieved together at SNP. Thanks to the diligent planning jointly with the Board of Directors, a succession is assured and a smooth transition is guaranteed. As a result, SNP is and will remain very well positioned in the market and will continue to thrive."

About SNP
SNP is a world-leading provider of software for managing complex digital transformation processes. Instead of traditional IT consulting in the ERP environment, SNP offers an automated approach using specially developed software: The data transformation platform CrystalBridge® and the SNP BLUEFIELDTM approach allow companies to restructure and modernize their IT landscapes much more quickly as well as migrate to new systems or cloud environments more securely. This gives customers clear qualitative advantages while at the same time reducing their time and costs.

The SNP Group has around 1,300 employees worldwide. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, and generated revenues of around EUR 167 million in the 2021 fiscal year. It serves multinational companies in all industries. SNP was established in 1994, went public in 2000, and has been listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since August 2014 (ISIN DE0007203705). Since 2017, the company has been trading as a European company (Societas Europaea/SE).

More information is available at www.snpgroup.com

Contact person at SNP
Sinah Sträßer
Senior Content Specialist
Tel.: +49 6221 6425-134
E-mail: sinah.straesser@snpgroup.com

Marcel Wiskow
Director Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 6221 6425-637
E-mail: marcel.wiskow@snpgroup.com

Disclaimer

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE published this content on 26 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2022 18:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
