SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner : SAP Gold Partner SNP Transformations SEA and SNP Australia Awarded SAP® Recognized Expertise in SAP® S/4HANA

SAP Gold Partner SNP Transformations SEA and SNP Australia Awarded SAP® Recognized Expertise in SAP® S/4HANA

-

One of the first SAP partners in Singapore and Australia to receive the designation and expertise

- Recognition demonstrates successful project executions and competency

Heidelberg | Singapore | Sydney, October 8, 2020 - SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE, a leading global provider of digital transformation solutions specifically for SAP® landscapes, today announced that its Japan and Asia-Pacific (JAPAC) subsidiaries, SNP Transformations SEA Pte Ltd. and SNP Australia Pty Ltd. have been awarded SAP® Recognized Expertise in SAP S/4HANA®, which makes them one of the first companies to achieve this designation in Singapore and Australia.

The designation was granted to SNP companies in SEA and Australia based on the company's demonstrated expertise and skills in SAP S/4HANA and the successful completion of SAP Recognized Expertise requirements in the SAP® PartnerEdge® program.

'As an SAP gold partner, we are proud to stand out among the market players and send a reinforced business value proposition to customers and the SAP Ecosystem with an SAP Recognized Expertise designation in S/4HANA,' commented Gerald Faust, Managing Director and CEO at SNP JAPAC. 'This is a proof point of SNP's established performance and competency in SAP S/4HANA transformations and our ambition to accelerate the MOVE across the region. Our projects with BLUEFIELD™ approach involving Selective Data Transition powered by CrystalBridge® are a testimony to our expertise in delivering end-to-end SAP landscape transformation projects with speed, agility, minimum downtime, reduced risk and costs, and fully remotely. CIOs and decision-makers are realizing more and more that only automated software-based solutions can close the gap between business strategy and IT execution to help ensure business agility and continuity.'

SAP Recognized Expertise is a designation given to organizations by SAP for their excellence in focused solutions or industries. This designation recognizes the expertise and competencies of SNP and differentiates it from other players in the market. The requirements include having trained and certified consultants with successful project competency in this strategic focus area and a track record of customer success and satisfaction. This designation also helps customers better understand an SAP partner's key expertise.

Some of the successful SAP S/4HANA projects in the region include:

About SNP

SNP is a world-leading provider of software for managing complex digital transformation processes. Instead of traditional IT consulting in the ERP environment, SNP offers an automated approach using specially developed software: The Data Transformation Platform CrystalBridge® and the SNP BLUEFIELD™ approach allow companies to restructure and modernize their IT landscapes much more quickly and securely as well as migrate to new systems or cloud environments more securely. This gives customers clear qualitative advantages while at the same time reducing their time and costs.

The SNP Group has around 1,500 employees worldwide. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, and generated group revenues of around EUR 145 million in the 2019 fiscal year. It serves multinational companies in all industries. SNP was established in 1994, went public in 2000, and has been listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since August 2014 (ISIN DE0007203705) and was admitted to the SDAX® in March 2020. Since 2017, the company has been trading as a European company (Societas Europaea/SE). More information is available at www.snpgroup.com

