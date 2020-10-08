Log in
SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner : SAP Gold Partner SNP Transformations SEA and SNP Australia Awarded SAP® Recognized Expertise in SAP® S/4HANA

10/08/2020 | 03:10am EDT

  • -
    One of the first SAP partners in Singapore and Australia to receive the designation and expertise
  • -Recognition demonstrates successful project executions and competency

Heidelberg | Singapore | Sydney, October 8, 2020 - SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE, a leading global provider of digital transformation solutions specifically for SAP® landscapes, today announced that its Japan and Asia-Pacific (JAPAC) subsidiaries, SNP Transformations SEA Pte Ltd. and SNP Australia Pty Ltd. have been awarded SAP® Recognized Expertise in SAP S/4HANA®, which makes them one of the first companies to achieve this designation in Singapore and Australia.

The designation was granted to SNP companies in SEA and Australia based on the company's demonstrated expertise and skills in SAP S/4HANA and the successful completion of SAP Recognized Expertise requirements in the SAP® PartnerEdge® program.

'As an SAP gold partner, we are proud to stand out among the market players and send a reinforced business value proposition to customers and the SAP Ecosystem with an SAP Recognized Expertise designation in S/4HANA,' commented Gerald Faust, Managing Director and CEO at SNP JAPAC. 'This is a proof point of SNP's established performance and competency in SAP S/4HANA transformations and our ambition to accelerate the MOVE across the region. Our projects with BLUEFIELD™ approach involving Selective Data Transition powered by CrystalBridge® are a testimony to our expertise in delivering end-to-end SAP landscape transformation projects with speed, agility, minimum downtime, reduced risk and costs, and fully remotely. CIOs and decision-makers are realizing more and more that only automated software-based solutions can close the gap between business strategy and IT execution to help ensure business agility and continuity.'

SAP Recognized Expertise is a designation given to organizations by SAP for their excellence in focused solutions or industries. This designation recognizes the expertise and competencies of SNP and differentiates it from other players in the market. The requirements include having trained and certified consultants with successful project competency in this strategic focus area and a track record of customer success and satisfaction. This designation also helps customers better understand an SAP partner's key expertise.

Some of the successful SAP S/4HANA projects in the region include:

About SNP

SNP is a world-leading provider of software for managing complex digital transformation processes. Instead of traditional IT consulting in the ERP environment, SNP offers an automated approach using specially developed software: The Data Transformation Platform CrystalBridge® and the SNP BLUEFIELD™ approach allow companies to restructure and modernize their IT landscapes much more quickly and securely as well as migrate to new systems or cloud environments more securely. This gives customers clear qualitative advantages while at the same time reducing their time and costs.

The SNP Group has around 1,500 employees worldwide. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, and generated group revenues of around EUR 145 million in the 2019 fiscal year. It serves multinational companies in all industries. SNP was established in 1994, went public in 2000, and has been listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since August 2014 (ISIN DE0007203705) and was admitted to the SDAX® in March 2020. Since 2017, the company has been trading as a European company (Societas Europaea/SE). More information is available at www.snpgroup.com

Contact

SNP Corporate Headquarters


Nicole Huber

Phone: +49 6221 6425-920

Email: nicole.huber@snpgroup.com

SNP JAPAC Marketing

Priya Sharma

Phone: +65 6755 5979 ​

Email: priya.sharma@snpgroup.com

SNP Australia Marketing

Viktoria Jahns

Phone: +61 (0) 455 035 256

Email: viktoria.jahns@snpgroup.com

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE

Dossenheimer Landstraße 100 | 69121 Heidelberg

Tel.: + 49 6221 6425-0 | Fax: + 49 6221 6425-20

E-mail: info@snpgroup.com


Internet: www.snpgroup.com

Disclaimer

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE published this content on 08 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2020 07:09:16 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 158 M 185 M 185 M
Net income 2020 4,46 M 5,25 M 5,25 M
Net Debt 2020 37,0 M 43,6 M 43,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 95,1x
Yield 2020 0,40%
Capitalization 430 M 506 M 507 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,97x
EV / Sales 2021 2,57x
Nbr of Employees 1 449
Free-Float 60,8%
Chart SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE
Duration : Period :
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 65,25 €
Last Close Price 60,20 €
Spread / Highest target 21,3%
Spread / Average Target 8,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andreas Schneider-Neureither Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Michael Eberhardt Chief Operating Officer
Heiner Diefenbach Chief Financial Officer
Achim Westermann Chief Technical Officer
Herbert Schuster Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE21.62%506
ACCENTURE PLC6.12%140 186
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES25.56%138 740
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-7.44%108 624
VMWARE, INC.-2.66%61 759
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-15.70%61 150
