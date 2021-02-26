Log in
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

02/26/2021 | 10:53am EST
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
26.02.2021 / 16:52
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2021
Address: https://www.snpgroup.com/de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2021
Address: https://www.snpgroup.com/en/financial-publications

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: October 28, 2021
Address: https://www.snpgroup.com/de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: October 28, 2021
Address: https://www.snpgroup.com/en/financial-publications

26.02.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
Speyerer Str. 4
69115 Heidelberg
Germany
Internet: www.snpgroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1171693  26.02.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1171693&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
