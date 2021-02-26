SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
02/26/2021 | 10:53am EST
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
26.02.2021 / 16:52
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year