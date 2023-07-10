EQS Voting Rights Announcement: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



10.07.2023 / 18:10 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE Street: Speyerer Str. 4 Postal code: 69115 City: Heidelberg

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900VKQHIQKPDF7811

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

Effectiveness of a voting rights pooling agreement

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Natural person (first name, surname): Wolfgang Marguerre

Date of birth: 30 Jan 1941

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Octapharma AG



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 04 Jul 2023

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 38.23 % 0.00 % 38.23 % 7,385,780 Previous notification 28.83 % 9.40 % 38.23 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0007203705 2,129,083 694,192 28.83 % 9.40 % Total 2,823,275 38.23 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Wolfgang Marguerre 38.23 % % 38.23 % Octapharma Nordic AG 38.23 % % 38.23 % Octapharma AG 38.23 % % 38.23 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

On July 4, 2023, the purchase agreement for approximately 9.40% of the shares of the Issuer, as reported in the voting rights notification as of May 24, 2023, was concluded and, in addition, a voting rights pooling agreement between Wolfgang Marguerre, Octapharma Nordic AB and Octapharma AG became effective, as a result of which the respective directly held voting rights of the Issuer are mutually attributed to them in full.

Date

05 Jul 2023

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:Date

10.07.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

