EQS Voting Rights Announcement: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10.07.2023 / 18:10 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name:SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
Street:Speyerer Str. 4
Postal code:69115
City:Heidelberg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):529900VKQHIQKPDF7811

2. Reason for notification
XAcquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
 Acquisition/disposal of instruments
 Change of breakdown of voting rights
XOther reason:
Effectiveness of a voting rights pooling agreement

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Wolfgang Marguerre
Date of birth: 30 Jan 1941

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Octapharma AG

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
04 Jul 2023

6. Total positions
 % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New38.23 %0.00 %38.23 %7,385,780
Previous notification28.83 %9.40 %38.23 %/

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISINAbsoluteIn %
 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE00072037052,129,083694,19228.83 %9.40 %
Total2,823,27538.23 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrumentExpiration or maturity dateExercise or conversion periodVoting rights absoluteVoting rights in %
00.00 %
  Total00.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrumentExpiration or maturity dateExercise or conversion periodCash or physical settlementVoting rights absoluteVoting rights in %
00.00 %
   Total00.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
 Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
XFull chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Wolfgang Marguerre38.23 % %38.23 %
Octapharma Nordic AG38.23 % %38.23 %
Octapharma AG38.23 % %38.23 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rightsProportion of instrumentsTotal of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
On July 4, 2023, the purchase agreement for approximately 9.40% of the shares of the Issuer, as reported in the voting rights notification as of May 24, 2023, was concluded and, in addition, a voting rights pooling agreement between Wolfgang Marguerre, Octapharma Nordic AB and Octapharma AG became effective, as a result of which the respective directly held voting rights of the Issuer are mutually attributed to them in full. 

Date
05 Jul 2023


10.07.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language:English
Company:SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
Speyerer Str. 4
69115 Heidelberg
Germany
Internet:www.snpgroup.com

 
End of NewsEQS News Service

1676285  10.07.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1676285&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp