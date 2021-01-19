Log in
SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE

(SHF)
SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner : SE and Rackspace Technology Enter into Strategic Partnership

01/19/2021 | 02:09am EST
SNP SE and Rackspace Technology Enter into Strategic Partnership

- SNP and Rackspace Technology join forces to enable companies to quickly and securely move to the cloud as well as modernize and optimize their migrated SAP landscape using SNP's CrystalBridge® software

- The partnership will focus on customers across EMEA at first, with global deployment to follow

Heidelberg, Germany, January 19, 2021 - SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE, a leading provider of software solutions for digital transformation processes and automated data migrations, and Rackspace Technology Inc (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multi-cloud technology solutions company, have signed a strategic partnership agreement. The collaboration will cover the use of the SNP software CrystalBridge® for Rackspace Technology customers who want to move their SAP landscape to the cloud. Rackspace Technology has operations in 120 countries and provides managed services for more 120,000 customers including over half of the Fortune 100 companies.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many business strategies have focused on bringing workloads, including SAP, into the cloud, which has accelerated many digital transformation plans. Rackspace Technology's multi-cloud expertise coupled with application migration and modernization acumen gives customers the edge and skills they need to complete their cloud journey successfully.

Rackspace Technology will harness SNP software to enable its customers to move to the cloud quickly and with minimal risk using automated data migration. The software delivers a comprehensive analysis of the existing system landscape, allowing users to plan and control data migration as well as restructure and modernize the SAP landscape after the move to the cloud.

As part of the partnership, the two IT companies have also decided to set up a joint competence center. Here, SNP experts will train and certify Rackspace Technology employees to use CrystalBridge® in order to provide the best possible service to customers.

Bernd Gill, Director Strategic Alliance, Partner & Innovation for DACH at Rackspace Technology, says: 'As the need for application migrations and modernization continues to grow, our partnership with SNP will enable customers to increasingly realize the value of the cloud. The demand for SAP services has rapidly grown over the last year as businesses look to enhance their customer relations and business operations to remain competitive in today's changing business landscape.'

'We want to accelerate the move to the cloud together with Rackspace Technology - a proven multi-cloud expert with a global presence,' says Michael Eberhardt, CEO of SNP. 'Thanks to the new partnership and our CrystalBridge® software for automated data migration, companies will be able to make the transition more easily and securely in the future. This will enable customers to reap the benefits of cloud operations even faster, such as lower costs resulting from a scalable and more powerful IT infrastructure.'

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technologyis a leading end-to-end multi-cloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

About SNP

SNP is a world-leading provider of software for managing complex digital transformation processes. Instead of traditional IT consulting in the ERP environment, SNP offers an automated solution using specially developed software: The Data Transformation Platform CrystalBridge® and the SNP BLUEFIELD™ approach allow companies to restructure and modernize their IT landscapes much more quickly and selectively as well as migrate to new systems or cloud environments more securely. This provides them with clear qualitative advantages while at the same time significantly reducing time and costs.

The SNP Group has around 1,500 employees worldwide. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, and generated revenue of around EUR 145 million in the 2019 fiscal year. It serves multinational customers and partners in all industries. SNP was established in 1994, went public in 2000, has been listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since August 2014 (ISIN DE0007203705) and was admitted to the SDAX in March 2020. Since 2017, the company has been trading as a European company (Societas Europaea/SE).

More information is available at www.snpgroup.com

Contact:

Nicole Huber

Executive Vice President Corporate Development

Phone: +49 6221 6425-920

Email: Nicole.Huber@snpgroup.com

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE

Dossenheimer Landstraße 100 | 69121 Heidelberg

Phone: + 49 6221 6425-0 | Fax: + 49 6221 6425-20

Email: info@snpgroup.com

Internet: www.snpgroup.com

Disclaimer

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE published this content on 19 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 07:08:59 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
