SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner : Cognizant Partners with SNP, Expands Capabilities for SAP S/4HANA-Driven Business Transformation

Cognizant has entered into a strategic partnership with SNP SE to better address the need for business transformation with advanced end-to-end capabilities enabled by SAP S/4HANA. SNP is a data transformation company that offers a highly automated approach to enabling enterprise transformation using innovative software solutions such as SAP S/4HANA.

With the fast approaching deadline for the discontinuation of maintenance for ECC 6.0, SAP's widely used enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, existing SAP users have been migrating to SAP S/4HANA. This move enables organizations to leverage the next-generation ERP platform and take advantage of advanced technologies such as IoT and AI.

Cognizant has been helping clients implement S/4HANA for more than five years, blending SAP delivery strength and industry expertise with our proven transformation framework. We help clients get S/4HANA conversion right the first time with SAP-Qualified Cognizant® SmartMove Conversion Factory.

Cognizant's expertise, along with SNP's selective data migration approach, known as BLUEFIELD™, and SNP's data transformation platform CrystalBridge®, accelerate and simplify complex migration system mergers and carve-outs. The partnership will enable SAP users to migrate to S/4HANA significantly faster with agility and minimal risk, while helping ensure business continuity. The partnership has already secured its first digital transformation project with a leading university in the Middle East. This assignment will span the full spectrum of S/4HANA-based transformation.

'We are excited to partner with SNP to extend our SAP S/4HANA transformation portfolio to meet nearly all possible scenarios and customer requirements, whether on premises, hybrid or in the cloud,' said Jack Miller, Global Head of Markets, SAP Practice, Cognizant. 'SNP`s selective data migration approach and its CrystalBridge software platform perfectly support and complement Cognizant's approach for Intelligent ERP modernization,' added Sandeep Tambaku, Global Head of Delivery, SAP, Cognizant.

'Our data transformation platform, CrystalBridge, supports Cognizant in the analysis, planning and implementation of complex SAP transformation projects,' said Lutz Lambrecht, Vice President, Global Partner Management, SNP. 'Teams of specialists from Cognizant and SNP are already delivering highly automated migrations in numerous projects. The goal is to show our customers new ways to successfully implement their transformation projects, especially in their journey to SAP S/4HANA. In this regard, we aim to reduce costs, meet downtime requirements and apply risk mitigation strategies.'

