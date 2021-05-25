Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHF   DE0007203705

SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE

(SHF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner : Cognizant Partners with SNP, Expands Capabilities for SAP S/4HANA-Driven Business Transformation

05/25/2021 | 06:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cognizant has entered into a strategic partnership with SNP SE to better address the need for business transformation with advanced end-to-end capabilities enabled by SAP S/4HANA. SNP is a data transformation company that offers a highly automated approach to enabling enterprise transformation using innovative software solutions such as SAP S/4HANA.

With the fast approaching deadline for the discontinuation of maintenance for ECC 6.0, SAP's widely used enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, existing SAP users have been migrating to SAP S/4HANA. This move enables organizations to leverage the next-generation ERP platform and take advantage of advanced technologies such as IoT and AI.

Cognizant has been helping clients implement S/4HANA for more than five years, blending SAP delivery strength and industry expertise with our proven transformation framework. We help clients get S/4HANA conversion right the first time with SAP-Qualified Cognizant® SmartMove Conversion Factory.

Cognizant's expertise, along with SNP's selective data migration approach, known as BLUEFIELD™, and SNP's data transformation platform CrystalBridge®, accelerate and simplify complex migration system mergers and carve-outs. The partnership will enable SAP users to migrate to S/4HANA significantly faster with agility and minimal risk, while helping ensure business continuity. The partnership has already secured its first digital transformation project with a leading university in the Middle East. This assignment will span the full spectrum of S/4HANA-based transformation.

'We are excited to partner with SNP to extend our SAP S/4HANA transformation portfolio to meet nearly all possible scenarios and customer requirements, whether on premises, hybrid or in the cloud,' said Jack Miller, Global Head of Markets, SAP Practice, Cognizant. 'SNP`s selective data migration approach and its CrystalBridge software platform perfectly support and complement Cognizant's approach for Intelligent ERP modernization,' added Sandeep Tambaku, Global Head of Delivery, SAP, Cognizant.

'Our data transformation platform, CrystalBridge, supports Cognizant in the analysis, planning and implementation of complex SAP transformation projects,' said Lutz Lambrecht, Vice President, Global Partner Management, SNP. 'Teams of specialists from Cognizant and SNP are already delivering highly automated migrations in numerous projects. The goal is to show our customers new ways to successfully implement their transformation projects, especially in their journey to SAP S/4HANA. In this regard, we aim to reduce costs, meet downtime requirements and apply risk mitigation strategies.'

Find more information about our partner here.

Disclaimer

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE published this content on 25 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2021 10:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE
06:07aSNP SCHNEIDER NEUREITHER & PARTNER  : Cognizant Partners with SNP, Expands Capab..
PU
05/20SNP SCHNEIDER NEUREITHER & PARTNER  : Takes Argentinian Wholesale Supermarket Ch..
PU
05/19SNP SCHNEIDER NEUREITHER & PARTNER  : Group Advances its Level of Collaboration ..
PU
05/11PRESS RELEASE  : SNP Introduces new Members of the Board of Directors
DJ
05/11SNP SCHNEIDER NEUREITHER & PARTNER  : Introduces new Members of the Board of Dir..
EQ
05/11SNP SCHNEIDER NEUREITHER & PARTNER  : Introduces new Members of the Board of Dir..
PU
05/04SNP SCHNEIDER NEUREITHER & PARTNER  : Joins Global Partner Network United VARs
PU
05/03SNP SCHNEIDER NEUREITHER & PARTNER  : Announces Packaged SAP S/4HANA® and Cloud ..
PU
05/03SNP SCHNEIDER NEUREITHER & PARTNER  : Offers Solution Packages for Moving to the..
PU
04/29SNP SCHNEIDER NEUREITHER & PARTNER  : The ‘Why' of Digital Transformation ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 173 M 212 M 212 M
Net income 2021 8,00 M 9,80 M 9,80 M
Net Debt 2021 33,0 M 40,4 M 40,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 55,3x
Yield 2021 0,72%
Capitalization 446 M 545 M 547 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,77x
EV / Sales 2022 2,34x
Nbr of Employees 1 588
Free-Float 59,9%
Chart SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE
Duration : Period :
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 68,67 €
Last Close Price 62,50 €
Spread / Highest target 16,8%
Spread / Average Target 9,87%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Eberhardt Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Heiner Diefenbach Chief Financial Officer
Michael R. Drill Chairman
Achim Westermann Chief Technical Officer
Herbert Schuster Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE2.63%545
ACCENTURE PLC9.05%181 064
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.7.61%156 435
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION14.97%129 311
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.11.83%83 844
INFOSYS LIMITED7.86%78 547