Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHF   DE0007203705

SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE

(SHF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner : Interim Statement Q1/2021

04/29/2021 | 05:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INTERIM STATEMENT

Q1 2021

SNP I The Data Transformation Company

2

BUSINESS PERFORMANCE OF

SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2021

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2021

Portfolio Expansion Through Acquisition of Software Specialist EXA AG

On February 25, 2021, SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE acquired 74.9% of the shares in EXA AG for € 10.5 million. The purchase price installment was paid with liquid assets in March 2021. The remaining 25.1% of EXA shares are retained by Divya Vir Rastogi, CEO and co-founder of EXA, with a put option from 2024 and a call option from 2025. EXA AG was founded in 2012 and currently employs approximately 140 people - around 30 in Germany and approximately 110 in India. Control was transferred with effect from March 1, 2021. EXA is a leading provider of transformation solutions in the area of financial management with a focus on the topics of operational transfer pricing and the global value chain. The SNP Group expects the strategic expansion of the portfolio to produce considerable synergies in go-to-market strategies and product development, which will positively influence the result in the future. Furthermore, the acquisition will increase the proportion of recurring revenues within the SNP Group.

Finance Agreement with the

European Investment Bank

In February 2021, SNP SE signed a finance agreement with the European Investment Bank in the amount of € 20 million. The loan has a term of five years and bears interest at a fixed rate of 1.101% per annum.

FINANCIAL POSITION AND

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Revenue Performance

In the first three months of the current fiscal year, the SNP Group recorded a decrease in revenue of € -1.3 million, or 3.8%, to € 33.1 million compared with the same quarter of the previous year which had not yet been affected by the coronavirus (previous year: € 34.4 million). The decline in Group revenue is solely attributable to the trend in the Services business segment. Due to a weaker level of utilization of consultants, particularly in the first two months of the year, revenue decreased by € -2.0 million, or approximately 8%, to € 23.3 million (previous year: € 25.3 million). On the other hand, revenue in the Software business segment increased by approximately 8% compared with the same quarter of the previous year, to € 9.8 million (previous year: € 9.1 million), due to the successful implementation of the Group's software and partner strategy.

The acquisition of EXA AG contributed approximately

  • 1.1 million to overall revenue. Adjusted for this effect, organic revenue declined by € 2.4 million, or approxima- tely 7%.

Revenue Distribution by Region

The decrease in Group revenue in the first quarter of 2021 is largely attributable to the developments in the USA, UKI and JAPAC. On the other hand, the EEMEA and Latam regions registered significant revenue growth. The following tables show the distribution and development of external revenue by region:

REVENUE BY REGION

Deviation

in € million

Q1 2021

Q1 2020

as %

CEU1

17.1

17.2

-1%

EEMEA2

6.0

4.9

+22%

Latam3

4.5

3.6

+25%

USA

2.8

4.1

-32%

UKI4

1.6

2.6

-38%

JAPAC5

1.2

1.9

-37%

  1. Central Europe (previous year: DACH)
  2. Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa
  3. Latin America
  4. United Kingdom, Ireland
  5. Asia-PacificJapan

INTERIM STATEMENT I Q1 2021

3

Revenue Distribution by Business Segment

In the first quarter, the Services business segment provided € 23.3 million (previous year: € 25.3 million) of Group revenue. Revenue in the Services business segment was thus € 2.0 million or approximately 8% lower than in the first quarter of 2020, due to a relatively weak level of utilization of consultants. However, on the strength of an improving order situation the level of utilization has improved significantly over the course of the first quarter. Measured in terms of the overall revenue volume of € 33.1 million, the revenue achieved in the Services business segment in the reporting period corresponds to a share of approximately 70% (previous year: 74%).

The Software business segment (including maintenance and cloud) generated revenue of € 9.8 million (previous year: € 9.1 million). This corresponds to an increase of around 8% compared with the first quarter of 2020. This trend is mainly attributable to the increase in maintenance revenue. Recurring software support revenue has increased by € 0.9 million to € 3.2 million (previous year: € 2.3 million). On the other hand, licensing and cloud fees have decreased slightly by € 0.3 million, or approximately -5%, to € 5.9 million (previous year: € 6.2 million). Software-as-a-service revenue amounted to € 0.6 million in the reporting period (previ- ous year: € 0.5 million), which represents an increase of € +0.1 million. Measured in terms of the overall revenue

volume of € 33.1 million, the proportion of software revenue in the reporting period thus increased by approximately 4 percentage points to around 30% (previ- ous year: 26%). This is consistent with the Group's strategy of aiming for a significant increase in software license revenue and maintenance fees.

Revenue with higher-margin SNP in-house products (in- cluding software-as-a-service revenue) rose by € 0.4 million, or approximately 5%, to € 7.5 million. In the same period, revenue in the amount of € 2.2 million (previous year: € 1.9 million) was recorded with third-party prod- ucts, which corresponds to an increase of € 0.3 million or approximately 15%.

ORDER BACKLOG AND ORDER ENTRY

Deviation

in € million

Q1 2021

Q1 2020

as %

Order entry

52.5

47.7

+10%

Order backlog

133.9

106.2

+26%

Order entry as of March 31, 2021 totaled € 52.5 million, approximately 10% above the comparable figure for the previous year (previous year: € 47.7 million). The Software business segment accounts for € 22.0 million, or 42%, of the order entry volume (previous year: € 16.7 million, or 35%). The percentage increase is consistent with the Group's strategy of aiming for a significant increase in

software license and maintenance fees. The Services business segment accounts for € 30.5 million, or around 58%, of the order entry volume (previous year: € 31.0 million, or around 65%).

EXA AG accounts for € 1.5 million of the overall order entry volume in the reporting period: Of this amount,

  • 1.3 million is attributable to the Services business segment.

In the core Central Europe market (CEU), the order entry trend remained positive. € 22.4 million in the first quarter of 2021 represents growth of approximately 4% on the same quarter of the previous year (previous year:

  • 21.6 million). The CEU region thus represents around
    43% of the overall order entry volume (previous year: around 45%).

The order entry figure in connection with upcoming SAP S/4HANA projects amounts to € 10.0 million; this represents a decrease of 10% compared to the first quarter of 2020 (previous year: € 11.1 million). Impending SAP S/4HANA projects thus represent approximately 19% of the entire order entry volume of the SNP Group. In the 2020 fiscal year, S/4HANA-related projects accounted for around 33% of the order entry figure.

4

The order backlog amounted to € 133.9 million as of March 31, 2021, compared to € 110.8 million as of De- cember 31, 2020.

Earnings Position

While preparing consolidated financial statements for the 2020 fiscal year, it was determined that a right-of-use asset under a lease agreement (pursuant to IFRS 16) for a property with a related party in the USA had to be written down as per IAS 8 by € 3.6 million to zero for the 2019 fiscal year. As a result of this correction, in the first quarter of 2020 depreciation on the right-of-use asset for the lease in the amount of € 0.1 million was no longer applicable. This resulted in a corresponding adjustment to operating earnings (EBIT) in the first quarter of 2020.

OPERATING PERFORMANCE

Q1 2020

Q1 2020

(as

in Mio. €

Q1 2021

(adjusted)

reported)

EBITDA (in € million)

-0.9

-2.0

-2.0

EBITDA margin

-2.8%

-5.9%

-5.9%

EBIT (in € million)

-2.7

-3.9

-4.0

EBIT margin

-8.3%

-11.3%

-11.6%

Despite a decline in revenue, the Group's operating performance improved significantly in the first quarter of 2021: The factors behind the improvement in earnings

include the efficiency measures initiated in the previous year, which are increasingly affecting the Group's earning power, as well as coronavirus-related savings effects. Other operating expenses were thus reduced by € 3.5 million to € 4.1 million. Significant savings were achieved, in particular, in the areas of travel expenses, other personnel costs and legal and consulting expenses. In addi- tion, other operating income increased slightly by € 0.2 million to € 1.0 million. This is mainly attributable to higher exchange rate gains. On the other hand, personnel costs increased by € 0.5 million, which is primarily attributable to the initial consolidation of EXA AG. The € 0.8 million increase in the cost of materials is due to higher expenses in connection with reseller licenses as well as the effect associated with the initial consolidation of EXA AG. Due to the above-mentioned effects, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBIT- DA) improved to € -0.9 million (Q1 2020: € -2.0 million). EXA AG accounted for an EBITDA figure of € 0.5 million.

With a depreciation and amortization figure of € -1.8 million (previous year: € -1.9 million), operating earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) reached a level of € -2.7 million, compared to € -3.9 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Net Financial Result and Profit for the Period

At € -0.4 million, net finance costs were slightly lower than the figure for the same quarter of the previous year

(previous year: € -0.3 million). Earnings before taxes

(EBT) thus amount to € -3.2 million (previous year: € -4.2 million). With income tax income of € 0.6 million (previ- ous year: € 0.9 million), a net loss of € -2.5 million resulted in the first three months of the 2021 fiscal year (pre- vious year: € -3.4 million). This corresponds to a net margin of -7.6% (previous year: -9.8%). Accordingly, diluted and basic earnings per share improved to € -0.35 (previous year: € -0.50).

EBIT INTHE SERVICES BUSINESS SEGMENT

Q1 2020

Q1 2020

(as

in Mio. €

Q1 2021

(adjusted)

reported)

EBIT (in € million)

0.3

-1.1

-1.2

EBIT margin

1.3%

-4.3%

-4.6 %

EBIT INTHE SOFTWARE BUSINESS SEGMENT

Q1 2020

Q1 2020

(as

in Mio. €

Q1 2021

(adjusted)

reported)

EBIT (in € million)

-0.3

-0.0

-0.0

EBIT margin

-3.2%

-0.4%

-0.5%

Net Assets

Total equity and liabilities have increased by € 34.6 million compared with December 31, 2020, to € 241.3 million. The increase on the asset side of the balance sheet compared with December 31, 2020 is attributable to the development of current assets (€ +11.2 million to € 137.2 mil-

INTERIM STATEMENT I Q1 2021

5

lion) as well as noncurrent assets (€ +23.5 million to

Compared with December 31, 2020, noncurrent liabilities

€ 104.1 million ). In the current assets item, cash and cash

rose by € 10.4 million to € 75.4 million. This is mainly at-

equivalents increased by € 7.1 million to € 33.0 million.

tributable to a € 7.3 million increase in financial liabilities to

Other nonfinancial assets increased by € 2.2 million to

€ 66.8 million and a € 3.1 million increase in deferred taxes

€ 5.0 million. This was attributable, in particular, to annual

to € 3.4 million. Financial liabilities were characterized by

support services that were due at the start of the year.

countervailing effects. While promissory note loans in the

The development of noncurrent assets is primarily attrib-

amount of € 26 million were reclassified as current finan-

utable to the increase in goodwill (€ +11.9 million to € 45.5

cial liabilities, this balance sheet item increased by € 15.3

million) as well as higher other intangible assets (€ +10.1

million due to a € 20 million loan agreement signed with

million to € 15.5 million). These two trends mainly reflect

the European Investment Bank in February 2021 as well

the initial consolidation of EXA AG as of March 1, 2021.

as higher purchase price liabilities in connection with ac-

quisitions. Deferred taxes mainly increased as a result of

Financial Position

the initial consolidation of EXA AG.

On the equity and liabilities side, current liabilities in-

The Group's equity declined in the first three months of

creased by € 28.0 million by comparison with December

2021 from € 87.7 million to € 83.9 million. This decrease is

31, 2020 and amounted to € 82.0 million, while noncurrent

mainly attributable to the loss for the period in the amount

liabilities rose by € 10.4 million to € 75.4 million.

of € 2.5 million. As a result, retained earnings decreased

from € 4.7 million as of December 31, 2020, to € 2.2 mil-

In the current liabilities item, financial liabilities have in-

lion. The deduction made for treasury shares increased in

creased by € 22.0 million. This is attributable to a reclas-

comparison with December 31, 2020, to € -4.4 million in

sification of promissory note loans in the amount of € 26

the reporting period (as of December 31, 2020: € -2.7 mil-

million from noncurrent to current liabilities, which con-

lion). This was due to the repurchase of 28,800 treasury

trasted with the repayment of short-term loans in the

shares. Subscribed capital and the capital reserves remain

amount of € 4.8 million. At the same time, trade pay-

unchanged. Due to the decrease in equity and the in-

ables and other liabilities as well as contract liabilities

crease in total equity and liabilities as of March 31, 2021,

have increased by an overall amount of € 5.2 million to

the equity ratio declined from 42.4% to 34.8%.

€ 16.0 million.

Development of Cash Flow and the Liquidity Position Operating cash flow amounted to € -3.0million in the first three months of 2021; this represents a slight improvement on the figure of € -3.7million in the same quarter of the previous year and is mainly attributable to the improvement in the result for the period (€ -2.5mil- lion, previous year: € -3.4million).

Negative cash flow from investing activities in the amount of € -2.1 million (previous year: € -1.8 million) is mainly attributable to payments made for the acquisition of a majority of the shares in EXA AG, which contrasted with the company's high volume of cash and cash equivalents.

Financing activities resulted in a positive cash flow in the amount of € 12.5 million (previous year: negative cash flow of € 0.9 million). The positive cash flow resulted due to proceeds from loans taken out due to a € 20 million finance agreement with the European Investment Bank. This contrasts with loan repayments in the amount of € 4.8 million, payments made for the acquisition of treasury shares in the amount of € 1.7 million and payments for the settlement of lease liabilities in the amount of € 1.0 million.

The effects of changes in foreign exchange rates on cash and bank balances have not had any significant impact (previous year: € -0.2 million).

Disclaimer

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE published this content on 29 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2021 09:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE
05:41aSNP SCHNEIDER NEUREITHER & PARTNER  : Interim Statement Q1/2021
PU
01:46aPRESS RELEASE  : SNP SE confirms preliminary figures for the first quarter 2021
DJ
01:45aSNP SCHNEIDER NEUREITHER & PARTNER  : SE confirms preliminary figures for the fi..
EQ
04/27SNP SCHNEIDER NEUREITHER & PARTNER  : Three Questions Guiding Your SAP Transform..
PU
04/21SNP SCHNEIDER NEUREITHER & PARTNER  : The Three Trends Defining Business Transfo..
PU
04/21SNP SCHNEIDER NEUREITHER & PARTNER  : announces strategic partnership agreement ..
PU
04/21PRESS RELEASE : SNP revenue in fiscal year 2020 roughly at previous year's level
DJ
04/21SNP SCHNEIDER NEUREITHER & PARTNER  : revenue in fiscal year 2020 roughly at pre..
EQ
04/21SNP SCHNEIDER NEUREITHER & PARTNER  : revenue in fiscal year 2020 roughly at pre..
PU
04/20SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER S : Release according to Article 40, Section ..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 173 M 209 M 209 M
Net income 2021 8,31 M 10,1 M 10,1 M
Net Debt 2021 29,9 M 36,2 M 36,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 51,6x
Yield 2021 0,25%
Capitalization 435 M 526 M 527 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,69x
EV / Sales 2022 2,29x
Nbr of Employees 1 463
Free-Float 54,8%
Chart SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE
Duration : Period :
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 68,67 €
Last Close Price 60,90 €
Spread / Highest target 19,9%
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Eberhardt Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Heiner Diefenbach Chief Financial Officer
Michael R. Drill Chairman
Achim Westermann Chief Technical Officer
Herbert Schuster Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE0.00%526
ACCENTURE PLC11.13%184 509
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES9.13%155 141
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION12.81%127 774
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.11.17%79 500
INFOSYS LIMITED7.98%77 282
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ