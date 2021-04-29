SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner : Interim Statement Q1/2021
04/29/2021 | 05:41am EDT
INTERIM STATEMENT
Q1 2021
SNP I The Data Transformation Company
2
BUSINESS PERFORMANCE OF
SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2021
SIGNIFICANT EVENTS IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2021
Portfolio Expansion Through Acquisition of Software Specialist EXA AG
On February 25, 2021, SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE acquired 74.9% of the shares in EXA AG for € 10.5 million. The purchase price installment was paid with liquid assets in March 2021. The remaining 25.1% of EXA shares are retained by Divya Vir Rastogi, CEO and co-founder of EXA, with a put option from 2024 and a call option from 2025. EXA AG was founded in 2012 and currently employs approximately 140 people - around 30 in Germany and approximately 110 in India. Control was transferred with effect from March 1, 2021. EXA is a leading provider of transformation solutions in the area of financial management with a focus on the topics of operational transfer pricing and the global value chain. The SNP Group expects the strategic expansion of the portfolio to produce considerable synergies in go-to-market strategies and product development, which will positively influence the result in the future. Furthermore, the acquisition will increase the proportion of recurring revenues within the SNP Group.
Finance Agreement with the
European Investment Bank
In February 2021, SNP SE signed a finance agreement with the European Investment Bank in the amount of € 20 million. The loan has a term of five years and bears interest at a fixed rate of 1.101% per annum.
FINANCIAL POSITION AND
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
Revenue Performance
In the first three months of the current fiscal year, the SNP Group recorded a decrease in revenue of € -1.3 million, or 3.8%, to € 33.1 million compared with the same quarter of the previous year which had not yet been affected by the coronavirus (previous year: € 34.4 million). The decline in Group revenue is solely attributable to the trend in the Services business segment. Due to a weaker level of utilization of consultants, particularly in the first two months of the year, revenue decreased by € -2.0 million, or approximately 8%, to € 23.3 million (previous year: € 25.3 million). On the other hand, revenue in the Software business segment increased by approximately 8% compared with the same quarter of the previous year, to € 9.8 million (previous year: € 9.1 million), due to the successful implementation of the Group's software and partner strategy.
The acquisition of EXA AG contributed approximately
1.1 million to overall revenue. Adjusted for this effect, organic revenue declined by € 2.4 million, or approxima- tely 7%.
Revenue Distribution by Region
The decrease in Group revenue in the first quarter of 2021 is largely attributable to the developments in the USA, UKI and JAPAC. On the other hand, the EEMEA and Latam regions registered significant revenue growth. The following tables show the distribution and development of external revenue by region:
REVENUE BY REGION
Deviation
in € million
Q1 2021
Q1 2020
as %
CEU1
17.1
17.2
-1%
EEMEA2
6.0
4.9
+22%
Latam3
4.5
3.6
+25%
USA
2.8
4.1
-32%
UKI4
1.6
2.6
-38%
JAPAC5
1.2
1.9
-37%
Central Europe (previous year: DACH)
Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa
Latin America
United Kingdom, Ireland
Asia-PacificJapan
INTERIM STATEMENT I Q1 2021
3
Revenue Distribution by Business Segment
In the first quarter, the Services business segment provided € 23.3 million (previous year: € 25.3 million) of Group revenue. Revenue in the Services business segment was thus € 2.0 million or approximately 8% lower than in the first quarter of 2020, due to a relatively weak level of utilization of consultants. However, on the strength of an improving order situation the level of utilization has improved significantly over the course of the first quarter. Measured in terms of the overall revenue volume of € 33.1 million, the revenue achieved in the Services business segment in the reporting period corresponds to a share of approximately 70% (previous year: 74%).
The Software business segment (including maintenance and cloud) generated revenue of € 9.8 million (previous year: € 9.1 million). This corresponds to an increase of around 8% compared with the first quarter of 2020. This trend is mainly attributable to the increase in maintenance revenue. Recurring software support revenue has increased by € 0.9 million to € 3.2 million (previous year: € 2.3 million). On the other hand, licensing and cloud fees have decreased slightly by € 0.3 million, or approximately -5%, to € 5.9 million (previous year: € 6.2 million). Software-as-a-service revenue amounted to € 0.6 million in the reporting period (previ- ous year: € 0.5 million), which represents an increase of € +0.1 million. Measured in terms of the overall revenue
volume of € 33.1 million, the proportion of software revenue in the reporting period thus increased by approximately 4 percentage points to around 30% (previ- ous year: 26%). This is consistent with the Group's strategy of aiming for a significant increase in software license revenue and maintenance fees.
Revenue with higher-margin SNP in-house products (in- cluding software-as-a-service revenue) rose by € 0.4 million, or approximately 5%, to € 7.5 million. In the same period, revenue in the amount of € 2.2 million (previous year: € 1.9 million) was recorded with third-party prod- ucts, which corresponds to an increase of € 0.3 million or approximately 15%.
ORDER BACKLOG AND ORDER ENTRY
Deviation
in € million
Q1 2021
Q1 2020
as %
Order entry
52.5
47.7
+10%
Order backlog
133.9
106.2
+26%
Order entry as of March 31, 2021 totaled € 52.5 million, approximately 10% above the comparable figure for the previous year (previous year: € 47.7 million). The Software business segment accounts for € 22.0 million, or 42%, of the order entry volume (previous year: € 16.7 million, or 35%). The percentage increase is consistent with the Group's strategy of aiming for a significant increase in
software license and maintenance fees. The Services business segment accounts for € 30.5 million, or around 58%, of the order entry volume (previous year: € 31.0 million, or around 65%).
EXA AG accounts for € 1.5 million of the overall order entry volume in the reporting period: Of this amount,
1.3 million is attributable to the Services business segment.
In the core Central Europe market (CEU), the order entry trend remained positive. € 22.4 million in the first quarter of 2021 represents growth of approximately 4% on the same quarter of the previous year (previous year:
21.6 million). The CEU region thus represents around
43% of the overall order entry volume (previous year: around 45%).
The order entry figure in connection with upcoming SAP S/4HANA projects amounts to € 10.0 million; this represents a decrease of 10% compared to the first quarter of 2020 (previous year: € 11.1 million). Impending SAP S/4HANA projects thus represent approximately 19% of the entire order entry volume of the SNP Group. In the 2020 fiscal year, S/4HANA-related projects accounted for around 33% of the order entry figure.
4
The order backlog amounted to € 133.9 million as of March 31, 2021, compared to € 110.8 million as of De- cember 31, 2020.
Earnings Position
While preparing consolidated financial statements for the 2020 fiscal year, it was determined that a right-of-use asset under a lease agreement (pursuant to IFRS 16) for a property with a related party in the USA had to be written down as per IAS 8 by € 3.6 million to zero for the 2019 fiscal year. As a result of this correction, in the first quarter of 2020 depreciation on the right-of-use asset for the lease in the amount of € 0.1 million was no longer applicable. This resulted in a corresponding adjustment to operating earnings (EBIT) in the first quarter of 2020.
OPERATING PERFORMANCE
Q1 2020
Q1 2020
(as
in Mio. €
Q1 2021
(adjusted)
reported)
EBITDA (in € million)
-0.9
-2.0
-2.0
EBITDA margin
-2.8%
-5.9%
-5.9%
EBIT (in € million)
-2.7
-3.9
-4.0
EBIT margin
-8.3%
-11.3%
-11.6%
Despite a decline in revenue, the Group's operating performance improved significantly in the first quarter of 2021: The factors behind the improvement in earnings
include the efficiency measures initiated in the previous year, which are increasingly affecting the Group's earning power, as well as coronavirus-related savings effects. Other operating expenses were thus reduced by € 3.5 million to € 4.1 million. Significant savings were achieved, in particular, in the areas of travel expenses, other personnel costs and legal and consulting expenses. In addi- tion, other operating income increased slightly by € 0.2 million to € 1.0 million. This is mainly attributable to higher exchange rate gains. On the other hand, personnel costs increased by € 0.5 million, which is primarily attributable to the initial consolidation of EXA AG. The € 0.8 million increase in the cost of materials is due to higher expenses in connection with reseller licenses as well as the effect associated with the initial consolidation of EXA AG. Due to the above-mentioned effects, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBIT- DA) improved to € -0.9 million (Q1 2020: € -2.0 million). EXA AG accounted for an EBITDA figure of € 0.5 million.
With a depreciation and amortization figure of € -1.8 million (previous year: € -1.9 million), operating earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) reached a level of € -2.7 million, compared to € -3.9 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Net Financial Result and Profit for the Period
At € -0.4 million, net finance costs were slightly lower than the figure for the same quarter of the previous year
(previous year: € -0.3 million). Earnings before taxes
(EBT) thus amount to € -3.2 million (previous year: € -4.2 million). With income tax income of € 0.6 million (previ- ous year: € 0.9 million), a net loss of € -2.5 million resulted in the first three months of the 2021 fiscal year (pre- vious year: € -3.4 million). This corresponds to a net margin of -7.6% (previous year: -9.8%). Accordingly, diluted and basic earnings per share improved to € -0.35 (previous year: € -0.50).
EBIT INTHE SERVICES BUSINESS SEGMENT
Q1 2020
Q1 2020
(as
in Mio. €
Q1 2021
(adjusted)
reported)
EBIT (in € million)
0.3
-1.1
-1.2
EBIT margin
1.3%
-4.3%
-4.6 %
EBIT INTHE SOFTWARE BUSINESS SEGMENT
Q1 2020
Q1 2020
(as
in Mio. €
Q1 2021
(adjusted)
reported)
EBIT (in € million)
-0.3
-0.0
-0.0
EBIT margin
-3.2%
-0.4%
-0.5%
Net Assets
Total equity and liabilities have increased by € 34.6 million compared with December 31, 2020, to € 241.3 million. The increase on the asset side of the balance sheet compared with December 31, 2020 is attributable to the development of current assets (€ +11.2 million to € 137.2 mil-
INTERIM STATEMENT I Q1 2021
5
lion) as well as noncurrent assets (€ +23.5 million to
Compared with December 31, 2020, noncurrent liabilities
€ 104.1 million ). In the current assets item, cash and cash
rose by € 10.4 million to € 75.4 million. This is mainly at-
equivalents increased by € 7.1 million to € 33.0 million.
tributable to a € 7.3 million increase in financial liabilities to
Other nonfinancial assets increased by € 2.2 million to
€ 66.8 million and a € 3.1 million increase in deferred taxes
€ 5.0 million. This was attributable, in particular, to annual
to € 3.4 million. Financial liabilities were characterized by
support services that were due at the start of the year.
countervailing effects. While promissory note loans in the
The development of noncurrent assets is primarily attrib-
amount of € 26 million were reclassified as current finan-
utable to the increase in goodwill (€ +11.9 million to € 45.5
cial liabilities, this balance sheet item increased by € 15.3
million) as well as higher other intangible assets (€ +10.1
million due to a € 20 million loan agreement signed with
million to € 15.5 million). These two trends mainly reflect
the European Investment Bank in February 2021 as well
the initial consolidation of EXA AG as of March 1, 2021.
as higher purchase price liabilities in connection with ac-
quisitions. Deferred taxes mainly increased as a result of
Financial Position
the initial consolidation of EXA AG.
On the equity and liabilities side, current liabilities in-
The Group's equity declined in the first three months of
creased by € 28.0 million by comparison with December
2021 from € 87.7 million to € 83.9 million. This decrease is
31, 2020 and amounted to € 82.0 million, while noncurrent
mainly attributable to the loss for the period in the amount
liabilities rose by € 10.4 million to € 75.4 million.
of € 2.5 million. As a result, retained earnings decreased
from € 4.7 million as of December 31, 2020, to € 2.2 mil-
In the current liabilities item, financial liabilities have in-
lion. The deduction made for treasury shares increased in
creased by € 22.0 million. This is attributable to a reclas-
comparison with December 31, 2020, to € -4.4 million in
sification of promissory note loans in the amount of € 26
the reporting period (as of December 31, 2020: € -2.7 mil-
million from noncurrent to current liabilities, which con-
lion). This was due to the repurchase of 28,800 treasury
trasted with the repayment of short-term loans in the
shares. Subscribed capital and the capital reserves remain
amount of € 4.8 million. At the same time, trade pay-
unchanged. Due to the decrease in equity and the in-
ables and other liabilities as well as contract liabilities
crease in total equity and liabilities as of March 31, 2021,
have increased by an overall amount of € 5.2 million to
the equity ratio declined from 42.4% to 34.8%.
€ 16.0 million.
Development of Cash Flow and the Liquidity Position Operating cash flow amounted to €-3.0million in the first three months of 2021; this represents a slight improvement on the figure of €-3.7million in the same quarter of the previous year and is mainly attributable to the improvement in the result for the period (€-2.5mil- lion, previous year: €-3.4million).
Negative cash flow from investing activities in the amount of € -2.1 million (previous year: € -1.8 million) is mainly attributable to payments made for the acquisition of a majority of the shares in EXA AG, which contrasted with the company's high volume of cash and cash equivalents.
Financing activities resulted in a positive cash flow in the amount of € 12.5 million (previous year: negative cash flow of € 0.9 million). The positive cash flow resulted due to proceeds from loans taken out due to a € 20 million finance agreement with the European Investment Bank. This contrasts with loan repayments in the amount of € 4.8 million, payments made for the acquisition of treasury shares in the amount of € 1.7 million and payments for the settlement of lease liabilities in the amount of € 1.0 million.
The effects of changes in foreign exchange rates on cash and bank balances have not had any significant impact (previous year: € -0.2 million).
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE published this content on 29 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2021 09:40:07 UTC.