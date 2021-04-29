SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner : Interim Statement Q1/2021

Revenue Distribution by Business Segment In the first quarter, the Services business segment provided € 23.3 million (previous year: € 25.3 million) of Group revenue. Revenue in the Services business segment was thus € 2.0 million or approximately 8% lower than in the first quarter of 2020, due to a relatively weak level of utilization of consultants. However, on the strength of an improving order situation the level of utilization has improved significantly over the course of the first quarter. Measured in terms of the overall revenue volume of € 33.1 million, the revenue achieved in the Services business segment in the reporting period corresponds to a share of approximately 70% (previous year: 74%). The Software business segment (including maintenance and cloud) generated revenue of € 9.8 million (previous year: € 9.1 million). This corresponds to an increase of around 8% compared with the first quarter of 2020. This trend is mainly attributable to the increase in maintenance revenue. Recurring software support revenue has increased by € 0.9 million to € 3.2 million (previous year: € 2.3 million). On the other hand, licensing and cloud fees have decreased slightly by € 0.3 million, or approximately -5%, to € 5.9 million (previous year: € 6.2 million). Software-as-a-service revenue amounted to € 0.6 million in the reporting period (previ- ous year: € 0.5 million), which represents an increase of € +0.1 million. Measured in terms of the overall revenue

volume of € 33.1 million, the proportion of software revenue in the reporting period thus increased by approximately 4 percentage points to around 30% (previ- ous year: 26%). This is consistent with the Group's strategy of aiming for a significant increase in software license revenue and maintenance fees. Revenue with higher-margin SNP in-house products (in- cluding software-as-a-service revenue) rose by € 0.4 million, or approximately 5%, to € 7.5 million. In the same period, revenue in the amount of € 2.2 million (previous year: € 1.9 million) was recorded with third-party prod- ucts, which corresponds to an increase of € 0.3 million or approximately 15%. ORDER BACKLOG AND ORDER ENTRY Deviation in € million Q1 2021 Q1 2020 as % Order entry 52.5 47.7 +10% Order backlog 133.9 106.2 +26% Order entry as of March 31, 2021 totaled € 52.5 million, approximately 10% above the comparable figure for the previous year (previous year: € 47.7 million). The Software business segment accounts for € 22.0 million, or 42%, of the order entry volume (previous year: € 16.7 million, or 35%). The percentage increase is consistent with the Group's strategy of aiming for a significant increase in