    SHF   DE0007203705

SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE

(SHF)
SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner : Welcomes New Board of Directors with Claus E. Heinrich as Chairman

06/18/2021 | 04:17am EDT
SNP Welcomes New Board of Directors with Claus E. Heinrich as Chairman

A new Board of Directors was appointed today at the virtual Annual General Meeting of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE. All five candidates were elected to their new positions by very large majorities, and Prof. Dr. Claus E. Heinrich will take over as the new Chairman.

The Heidelberg-based entrepreneur and long-serving member of the SAP Executive Board declares on behalf of the new Board of Directors: 'We would like to thank all shareholders for the trust they have expressed in us with their votes. SNP has developed rapidly in recent years, and its software is on its way to becoming the standard for complex digital transformation processes. Together, we now want to successfully lead the company into the next growth phase.'

New Board of Directors Establishes Audit Committee

At its first meeting, the Board of Directors also established an Audit Committee. One of the focal points of its activities is to monitor and audit the company's financial reporting. In addition, its other responsibilities include ensuring the effectiveness of the internal control system, the risk management system and the audit of the financial statements. The Audit Committee consists of Prof. Dr. Christoph Hütten, Sebastian Reppegather and Richard Roy; Prof. Dr. Christoph Hütten will chair the committee as an independent member.

Voting Results Available Online

The detailed voting results for the individual items on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting are available at https://www.snpgroup.com/de/hauptversammlung(in German only).

Disclaimer

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 08:16:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
