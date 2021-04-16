SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner : to Restructure Board of Directors

Log in
04/16/2021
DGAP-News: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Personnel
16.04.2021 / 19:29
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SNP to Restructure Board of Directors

Heidelberg, April 16, 2021 - SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE, a world-leading provider of solutions for digital transformation processes and software-based data migrations, is getting a new Board of Directors. The new Board of Directors will be elected at the Annual General Meeting on June 17, 2021. Dr. Michael Drill and Rainer Zinow will resign from their positions at the end of the Annual General Meeting June 17, 2021, while Gerhard Burkhardt resigned with immediate effect.

Dr. Michael Drill, Gerhard Burkhardt and Rainer Zinow accompanied the late founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors Dr. Andreas Schneider-Neureither for many years, provided him with continuous support in the development of the company, and have therefore made a significant contribution to the success of SNP SE. "With his passing, we have come full circle, and it has moved us to step down. With the new formation of the Board of Directors, we want to give SNP new impetus on its promising path into the future," says Dr. Michael Drill, Chairman of the Board of Directors. Employees and shareholders can look forward to a highly qualified group of candidates who will be revealed for the first time with the invitation to the Annual General Meeting and will stand for election in June.

"The Board of Directors and the management have consistently implemented SNP's strategic reorganization in recent years. This means we are ideally prepared for the planned growth," explains CEO Michael Eberhardt. "On behalf of the management as well as all employees, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the Board of Directors for their leadership, commitment and successful work."

About SNP

SNP is a world-leading provider of software for managing complex digital transformation processes. Instead of traditional IT consulting in the ERP environment, SNP offers an automated approach using specially developed software: The Data Transformation Platform CrystalBridge(R) and the SNP BLUEFIELDTM approach allow companies to restructure and modernize their IT landscapes much more quickly and securely as well as migrate to new systems or cloud environments more securely. This gives customers clear qualitative advantages while at the same time reducing their time and costs.

The SNP Group has around 1,500 employees worldwide. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, and generated revenues of around EUR 143 million in the 2020 fiscal year. It serves multinational companies in all industries. SNP was established in 1994, went public in 2000, and has been listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since August 2014 (ISIN DE0007203705). Since 2017, the company has been trading as a European company (Societas Europaea/SE).

More information is available at www.snpgroup.com

Contact person at SNP:
Nicole Huber
Executive Vice President Corporate Development
Tel.: +49 6221 6425-920
E-mail: nicole.huber@snpgroup.com


16.04.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
Speyerer Str. 4
69115 Heidelberg
Germany
Phone: +49 6221 6425 637, +49 6221 6425 172
Fax: +49 6221 6425 20
E-mail: investor.relations@snpgroup.com
Internet: www.snpgroup.com
ISIN: DE0007203705
WKN: 720370
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1185931

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1185931  16.04.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1185931&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
