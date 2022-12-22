Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHF   DE0007203705

SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE

(SHF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:37 2022-12-22 am EST
24.30 EUR   +0.62%
10:48aSNP Sells Remaining Shares in Polish Consulting Unit
EQ
12/08Leading Global Brewery Group Migrates SAP Systems to Microsoft Azure Cloud with SNP
EQ
12/01Snp Schneider Neureither & Partner : Finances Itself Sustainably
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SNP Sells Remaining Shares in Polish Consulting Unit

12/22/2022 | 10:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Disposal
SNP Sells Remaining Shares in Polish Consulting Unit

22.12.2022 / 16:46 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

SNP Sells Remaining Shares in Polish Consulting Unit

  • All for One Group SE acquires remaining 49% stake in SAP services business in Poland
  • SNP focuses on core business – software-based data migration and data management in the SAP environment
  • Sale of shares will take effect from December 22, 2022

Heidelberg, December 22,2022 – SNP SE, a world-leading provider of solutions for digital transformation processes and software-based data migrations, is continuing to focus on its core business by selling its remaining 49% stake in its Polish subsidiary SNP Poland Sp. z o.o. The buyer of the SAP services business in Poland is All for One Group SE. The consulting and IT group from Filderstadt had already acquired a majority stake (51%) in SNP Poland in October 2021. The transaction will already have a positive impact on SNP’s liquidity in the current fiscal year. Neither company has provided details of the selling price.

“With the complete sale of the Polish consulting unit, we are on the one hand streamlining our investment portfolio, and on the other hand we can focus even more intensively on our core business – software-based data migration as well as data management in the SAP environment,” says Michael Eberhardt, CEO of SNP. “We have maintained a very close and successful partnership with All for One for over two years now, which we would like to continue to strengthen and expand in the future.”

The goal of the partnership is to enable the more than 3,000 customers of the All for One Group to move to SAP S/4HANA in a highly automated and flexible manner. The consulting and IT group will achieve this by leveraging both the SNP Data Excellence Platform CrystalBridge® and the BLUEFIELD™ approach.

 

About SNP

SNP (ticker: SHF.DE) helps companies worldwide to unlock the full potential of their data and shape their own tailored journey towards a digital future.

SNP’s Data Excellence Platform CrystalBridge® and the BLUEFIELD™ approach have set a comprehensive industry standard for restructuring and modernizing SAP systems faster and more securely while harnessing data-driven innovations in the cloud.

The company works with around 1,800 customers of all sizes and in all industries worldwide, including 21 of the DAX40 and 95 of the Fortune 500. The SNP Group has around 1,400 employees worldwide at over 40 locations in 15 countries. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, and generated revenues of approximately EUR 167 million in the 2021 fiscal year.

More information is available at www.snpgroup.com


Contact person at SNP

Marcel Wiskow

Director Investor Relations

Tel.: +49 6221 6425-637

E-mail: marcel.wiskow@snpgroup.com

 

 

 

 


22.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
Speyerer Str. 4
69115 Heidelberg
Germany
Phone: +49 6221 6425 637, +49 6221 6425 172
Fax: +49 6221 6425 20
E-mail: investor.relations@snpgroup.com
Internet: www.snpgroup.com
ISIN: DE0007203705
WKN: 720370
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1520097

 
End of News EQS News Service

1520097  22.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1520097&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE
10:48aSNP Sells Remaining Shares in Polish Consulting Unit
EQ
12/08Leading Global Brewery Group Migrates SAP Systems to Microsoft Azure Cloud with SNP
EQ
12/01Snp Schneider Neureither & Partner : Finances Itself Sustainably
PU
11/28Dd : SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: Michael Hans Eberhardt, sell
EQ
11/07Snp Completes Ceo Transition : Dr. Jens Amail to Take Over as New CEO in January 2023
EQ
11/07Snp Schneider-neureither & Partner S :
EQ
11/04SNP Integrates Sustainability Component into Debt Financing for the First Time
EQ
11/02Dd : SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE : Notification and public disclosure of transac..
EQ
10/28Snp Schneider Neureither & Partner : Investor Presentation Q3 2022
PU
10/27SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter an..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 174 M 184 M 184 M
Net income 2022 4,94 M 5,25 M 5,25 M
Net Debt 2022 56,1 M 59,5 M 59,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 36,0x
Yield 2022 0,04%
Capitalization 176 M 187 M 187 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,33x
EV / Sales 2023 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 1 309
Free-Float 50,7%
Chart SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE
Duration : Period :
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 24,15 €
Average target price 27,33 €
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Eberhardt Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Thorsten Grenz Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Richard Roy Chairman
Herbert Schuster Chief Information Officer
Steele Arbeeny Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE-38.42%187
ACCENTURE PLC-35.13%169 350
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-12.57%144 245
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION6.34%128 513
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-1.08%102 479
INFOSYS LIMITED-20.03%76 117