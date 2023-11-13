So-Young International Inc. Stock price
Equities
SY
US83356Q1085
Internet Services
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|1.070 USD
|+4.90%
|+13.81%
|-17.05%
|Oct. 12
|So-Young International Inc. Announces Board Changes
|CI
|Aug. 21
|So-Young International Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
-40%
on all our subscriptions*
Enjoy this offer
* See conditions on website
|Sales 2023 *
|1,530 M 210 M
|Sales 2024 *
|1,801 M 247 M
|Capitalization
|768 M 105 M
|Net income 2023 *
|4.00 M 548,744
|Net income 2024 *
|57.00 M 7.82 M
|EV / Sales 2023 *
0,50x
|Net cash position 2023 *
|- 0
|Net cash position 2024 *
|- 0
|EV / Sales 2024 *
0,43x
|P/E ratio 2023 *
260x
|P/E ratio 2024 *
12,2x
|Employees
|1,573
|Yield 2023 *
-
|Yield 2024 *
-
|Free-Float
|62.24%
More Fundamentals * Assessed data
More news
More recommendations
|1 day
|+4.90%
|1 week
|+13.81%
|Current month
|+16.28%
|1 month
|-2.73%
|3 months
|-23.02%
|6 months
|-60.37%
|Current year
|-17.05%
More quotes
1 week
0.91
1.10
1 month
0.83
1.12
Current year
0.83
3.07
1 year
0.55
3.07
3 years
0.50
17.40
5 years
0.50
22.80
10 years
0.50
22.80
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
Xing Jin CEO
|Chief Executive Officer
|44
|2013
Vivian Xu IRC
|Investor Relations Contact
|-
|-
Guanzhong Hu SAM
|Sales & Marketing
|42
|2018
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
Hai Peng Zhang BRD
|Director/Board Member
|47
|2019
Xing Jin CEO
|Chief Executive Officer
|44
|2013
Chao He BRD
|Director/Board Member
|64
|2020
|Name
|Weight
|AuM
|1st Jan change
|Investor Rating
|0.05%
|150 M€
|-6.66%
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-10
|1.070
|+4.90%
|41,347
|23-11-09
|1.020
|+2.00%
|59,310
|23-11-08
|1.000
|+7.52%
|26,845
|23-11-07
|0.9301
|-1.08%
|33,214
|23-11-06
|0.9403
|+0.01%
|34,420
Delayed Quote Nasdaq, November 10, 2023 at 03:59 pm ESTMore quotes
More about the company
SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL INC. is a China-based holding company mainly engaged in online destination for discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. The Company operates through two segments: Information Services segment and Reservation Services segment.
SectorInternet Services
Calendar
2023-11-16 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C-
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
7.800CNY
Average target price
15.85CNY
Spread / Average Target
+103.15%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-17.05%
|105 M $
|-7.25%
|364 B $
|+51.67%
|196 B $
|+108.57%
|106 B $
|-2.62%
|78 316 M $
|+38.19%
|75 526 M $
|+79.17%
|34 831 M $
|+116.57%
|33 365 M $
|+3.07%
|32 526 M $
|+12.59%
|31 310 M $