Stock SY SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL INC.
PDF Report : So-Young International Inc.

So-Young International Inc. Stock price

SY

US83356Q1085

Internet Services

Market Closed - Nasdaq
 03:59:45 2023-11-10 pm EST 		Intraday chart for So-Young International Inc. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
1.070 USD +4.90% +13.81% -17.05%
Oct. 12 So-Young International Inc. Announces Board Changes CI
Aug. 21 So-Young International Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Financials

Sales 2023 * 1,530 M 210 M Sales 2024 * 1,801 M 247 M Capitalization 768 M 105 M
Net income 2023 * 4.00 M 548,744 Net income 2024 * 57.00 M 7.82 M EV / Sales 2023 *
0,50x
Net cash position 2023 * - 0 Net cash position 2024 * - 0 EV / Sales 2024 *
0,43x
P/E ratio 2023 *
260x
P/E ratio 2024 *
12,2x
Employees 1,573
Yield 2023 *
-
Yield 2024 *
-
Free-Float 62.24%
Chart So-Young International Inc.

Latest news about So-Young International Inc.

Transcript : So-Young International Inc., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 21, 2023 CI
Earnings Flash (SY) SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL Reports Q2 EPS $0.00 MT
So-Young International Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Third Quarter of 2023 CI
So-Young International Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 CI
Transcript : So-Young International Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 22, 2023 CI
So-Young International Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for Second Quarter of 2023 CI
So-Young International Announces Resignation of Rui Cai as Chief Operating Officer CI
So-Young International Inc. Appoints Yang Yu as Chief Technology Officer CI
So-Young International Inc. Appoints Hui Zhao as Chief Financial Officer CI
Tranche Update on So-Young International Inc. (NasdaqGM:SY)'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 7, 2021. CI
Tranche Update on So-Young International Inc. (NasdaqGM:SY)'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on November 18, 2022. CI
Jefferies Adjusts Price Target on So-Young to $2.56 From $1.20, Keeps Buy Rating MT
Citigroup Upgrades So-Young International to Buy From Neutral, Adjusts Price Target to $3 From $0.8 MT
Analyst Recommendations on So-Young International Inc.

Needham Adjusts Price Target on So-Young International to $9 From $14, Keeps Buy Rating MT
SO YOUNG INTERNATIONAL : Canaccord Genuity Adjusts Price Target on So-Young International to $14 From $16, Keeps Buy Rating MT
SO YOUNG INTERNATIONAL : Needham Adjusts Price Target on So-Young International to $14 From $16, Keeps Buy Rating MT
Press releases So-Young International Inc.

So-Young to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 20, 2023 PR
So-Young Announces Board Change PR
So-Young Reports Unaudited Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results PR
So-Young to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 21, 2023 PR
1 day+4.90%
1 week+13.81%
Current month+16.28%
1 month-2.73%
3 months-23.02%
6 months-60.37%
Current year-17.05%
Highs and lows

1 week
0.91
Extreme 0.9127
1.10
1 month
0.83
Extreme 0.827
1.12
Current year
0.83
Extreme 0.827
3.07
1 year
0.55
Extreme 0.5534
3.07
3 years
0.50
Extreme 0.5
17.40
5 years
0.50
Extreme 0.5
22.80
10 years
0.50
Extreme 0.5
22.80
Managers and Directors - So-Young International Inc.

Managers TitleAgeSince
Xing Jin CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 44 2013
Vivian Xu IRC
 Investor Relations Contact - -
Guanzhong Hu SAM
 Sales & Marketing 42 2018
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
Hai Peng Zhang BRD
 Director/Board Member 47 2019
Xing Jin CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 44 2013
Chao He BRD
 Director/Board Member 64 2020
ETFs positioned on So-Young International Inc.

Name Weight AuM 1st Jan change Investor Rating
INVESCO GOLDEN DRAGON CHINA ETF - USD ETF Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF - USD
0.05% 150 M€ -6.66%
Date Price Change Volume
23-11-10 1.070 +4.90% 41,347
23-11-09 1.020 +2.00% 59,310
23-11-08 1.000 +7.52% 26,845
23-11-07 0.9301 -1.08% 33,214
23-11-06 0.9403 +0.01% 34,420

Delayed Quote Nasdaq, November 10, 2023 at 03:59 pm EST

Company Profile

SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL INC. is a China-based holding company mainly engaged in online destination for discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. The Company operates through two segments: Information Services segment and Reservation Services segment.
Internet Services
Calendar
2023-11-16 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
More financial data

Ratings for So-Young International Inc.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
7.800CNY
Average target price
15.85CNY
Spread / Average Target
+103.15%
Sector Other Internet Services

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL INC. Stock So-Young International Inc.
-17.05% 105 M $
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED Stock Tencent Holdings Limited
-7.25% 364 B $
NETFLIX, INC. Stock Netflix, Inc.
+51.67% 196 B $
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Stock Uber Technologies, Inc.
+108.57% 106 B $
PROSUS N.V. Stock Prosus N.V.
-2.62% 78 316 M $
AIRBNB, INC. Stock Airbnb, Inc.
+38.19% 75 526 M $
DOORDASH, INC. Stock DoorDash, Inc.
+79.17% 34 831 M $
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A. Stock Spotify Technology S.A.
+116.57% 33 365 M $
COSTAR GROUP, INC. Stock CoStar Group, Inc.
+3.07% 32 526 M $
NASPERS LIMITED Stock Naspers Limited
+12.59% 31 310 M $
Other Internet Services
