Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. So-Young International Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SY   US83356Q1085

SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL INC.

(SY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of So-Young International Inc. (SY) on Behalf of Investors

05/12/2021 | 03:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of So-Young International Inc. (“So-Young” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SY) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of the federal securities laws.

If you suffered a loss on your So-Young investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/so-young-international-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On May 6, 2021, Blue Orca Capital published a report regarding So-Young stating "Lips can be fake. Financials shouldn't be." The report stated that Blue Orca's "Data Scrape Shows Widespread Booking Fabrication on SY's Platform[,]" and that the Company "estimate[s] that SY exaggerates the bookings from these clinics by at least 4-5x during the period we monitored. We think this indicates, persuasively, that SY is inflating both the popularity of its platform and its reported revenues." The report also noted that "[l]ike SY's booking revenues, we think the evidence shows that SY's advertising revenues are largely inflated[,]" due in part to Blue Orca's "data scrapping reveal[ing] that 24% of the clinics sold zero procedures on SY's platform in 2020[,]" and "that over 50% of the clinics listed on the platform had 50 or fewer bookings."

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

Whistleblower Notice: Persons with non-public information regarding So-Young should consider their options to aid the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower Program. Under the program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Charles H. Linehan at 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224 or email shareholders@glancylaw.com.

About GPM

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP is a premier law firm representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. ISS Securities Class Action Services has consistently ranked GPM in its annual SCAS Top 50 Report. In 2018, GPM was ranked a top five law firm in number of securities class action settlements, and a top six law firm for total dollar size of settlements. With four offices across the country, GPM’s nearly 40 attorneys have won groundbreaking rulings and recovered billions of dollars for investors and consumers in securities, antitrust, consumer, and employment class actions. GPM’s lawyers have handled cases covering a wide spectrum of corporate misconduct including cases involving financial restatements, internal control weaknesses, earnings management, fraudulent earnings guidance and forward looking statements, auditor misconduct, insider trading, violations of FDA regulations, actions resulting in FDA and DOJ investigations, and many other forms of corporate misconduct. GPM’s attorneys have worked on securities cases relating to nearly all industries and sectors in the financial markets, including, energy, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, real estate and REITs, financial, insurance, information technology, health care, biotech, cryptocurrency, medical devices, and many more. GPM’s past successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron’s, Investor’s Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL INC.
03:01pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP  : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces In..
BU
11:06aTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ  : Announces Investigation of So-Young Internat..
BU
10:40aAsian ADRs Move Lower in Wednesday Trading
MT
05/11INVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of So-Yo..
BU
05/11Asian ADRs Move Sharply Lower in Tuesday Trading
MT
05/10SY INVESTOR ALERT : ROSEN, GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages So-Y..
PR
05/10Asian ADRs Move Sharply Lower in Monday Trading
MT
05/10SO YOUNG INTERNATIONAL  : Young to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results o..
AQ
05/10So-Young to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 19, 2021
GL
05/07SY BREAKING NEWS : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages So-Young Internation..
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 847 M 286 M 286 M
Net income 2021 250 M 38,7 M 38,7 M
Net cash 2021 1 695 M 263 M 263 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 408 M 841 M 838 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,01x
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 1 564
Free-Float 12,2%
Chart SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
So-Young International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 101,24 CNY
Last Close Price 50,60 CNY
Spread / Highest target 119%
Spread / Average Target 100%
Spread / Lowest Target 80,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Xing Jin Chairman, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Min Yu Chief Financial Officer & Director
Tao Yu Chief Information Officer
Xuejian Li Chief Technology Officer
Zhao Xuan Yang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL INC.-29.16%841
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED3.63%715 885
NETFLIX, INC.-8.44%219 520
PROSUS N.V.-4.09%166 232
NASPERS LIMITED5.14%94 376
AIRBNB, INC.-2.77%86 816