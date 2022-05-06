Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. So-Young International Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SY   US83356Q1085

SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL INC.

(SY)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/05 04:00:00 pm EDT
1.280 USD   -13.51%
05:22aSo-Young International Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F
GL
03/25SO YOUNG INTERNATIONAL : Young Reports Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results - Form 6-K
PU
03/25So-Young International Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

So-Young International Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

05/06/2022 | 05:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- So-Young International Inc. (Nasdaq: SY) (“So-Young” or the “Company”), the largest and most vibrant social community in China for consumers, professionals and service providers in the medical aesthetics industry, today announced it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 2, 2022. The annual report is available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.soyoung.com.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be submitted to ir@soyoung.com.

About So-Young International Inc.

So-Young International Inc. is the largest and most vibrant social community in China for consumers, professionals and service providers in the medical aesthetics industry. The Company presents users with reliable information through offering high quality and trustworthy content together with a multitude of social functions on its platform, as well as by curating medical aesthetic service providers that are carefully selected and vetted. Leveraging So-Young’s strong brand image, extensive audience reach, trust from its users, highly engaging social community and data insights, the Company is well-positioned to expand both along the medical aesthetic industry value chain and into the massive, fast-growing consumption healthcare service market.

For more information, please contact:

So-Young

Investor Relations
Ms. Vivian Xu
Phone: +86-10-8790-2012
E-mail: ir@soyoung.com

Christensen

In China
Mr. Eric Yuan
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: Eyuan@christensenir.com

In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com



© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL INC.
05:22aSo-Young International Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F
GL
03/25SO YOUNG INTERNATIONAL : Young Reports Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Finan..
PU
03/25So-Young International Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Ye..
CI
03/25So-Young International Q4 Loss Narrows as Revenue Rises; Issues Q1 Revenue Outlook
MT
03/25So-Young Reports Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
AQ
03/25So-Young International Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the First Quarter of 2022
CI
03/18So-Young to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on March 25, 202..
AQ
02/07Asian ADRs Nudge Higher in Monday Trading
MT
01/27Asian ADRs Move Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
01/19Asian ADRs Move Lower in Wednesday Trading
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 744 M 262 M 262 M
Net income 2022 241 M 36,2 M 36,2 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,75x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 907 M 136 M 136 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,52x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 2 085
Free-Float 11,9%
Chart SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
So-Young International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 8,52 CNY
Average target price 27,26 CNY
Spread / Average Target 220%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xing Jin Chairman, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Min Yu Chief Financial Officer
Tao Yu Chief Information Officer
Xuejian Li Chief Technology Officer
Zhao Xuan Yang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL INC.-59.87%136
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-19.79%445 130
PROSUS N.V.-42.10%113 995
AIRBNB, INC.-14.05%91 069
NETFLIX, INC.-68.74%83 666
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-36.01%52 452